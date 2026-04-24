Dolby Atmos support has been rolling out to various automotive brands over the past few years, with Polestar, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz all offering compatibility one way or another.

And now you can add BMW to that list, following the recent unveiling of its latest generation of 7 Series luxury saloon.

It looks like a music and movie fan’s dream, especially if you’re lucky enough to be driven around in one, rather than doing the driving.

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You could sit back, relax and listen to the Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System as standard, which includes a seven-band equaliser, up to 18 speakers with metal covers and a maximum power output of 655 watts.

Tick the relevant option box, though, and you can upgrade to the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with Dolby Atmos (£TBC), which has up to 36 speakers and a total power output of 1965 watts. It also boasts a seven-band equaliser plus seven preset sound modes.

This is the first BMW to support Dolby Atmos – the second will be the iX3 Long Wheelbase.

With the top-of-the-range system, you’ll find 3D audio channels in the roof of the 7 Series, and extra surround speakers in its front and rear headrests. The system’s ‘4D audio mode’ engages ‘exciters’ in the front and rear seat backrests to increase your perception of how intense bass frequencies are by vibrating in time with your music.

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(Image credit: BMW)

Combine this with the optional 31.3-inch 8K Theatre Screen touchscreen (£TBC), and you’ve got the potential for movie night wherever you go, and at any time of day.

The BMW 7 Series sets the mood by automatically closing the car’s sunblinds (covering the side windows, rear window and panoramic glass roof) and dimming the rear ambient lights, then you can adjust its positioning and angle of the TV using the touch controls built into the rear doors.

As with any listening space, the quieter the better, so BMW has also gone to great lengths to improve the car’s interior acoustics and isolate you from the outside world.

Measures include sealing the side windows flush to the body of the car, adding acoustic glazing, using an elastic steering gear mounting on the front axle subframe, and an additional model-specific motor mount for the electric BMW i7.

BMW claims to have improved door isolation and improved the “aeroacoustic optimisation” of the caps that cover the exterior door mirrors. Even the tyres are fitted with “internal foam absorbers” to help with soundproofing.

We tested the Diamond Surround Sound System in the previous generation 7 Series, and thought it was a detailed, sophisticated performer, so it will be interesting to hear if the new tweaks make a big difference to sound quality.

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Read our full Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System (BMW 7 Series 2024) review

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