Yamaha YH-5000SE vs YH-4000: which wired headphones are best for audiophiles?

Yamaha’s return to the high-end headphone scene in late 2022 could hardly have gone any better. Its comeback YH-5000SE open-backs made headlines and scooped awards around the world for their extraordinary sound and, yes, price tag.

We called them “exceptional performers” in our YH-5000SE review and decorated them with a What Hi-Fi? Temptation Award. But for all their success, it was hard to ignore the fact that they were only accessible to those who could slap down the price of a second-hand SUV on their next pair of headphones. Cans for every music-loving Tom, Dick and Harry, they are not.

At the time, the Japanese company teased that a more affordable version could be coming down the road, and a few years later it finally delivered on that with the YH-4000 (and closed-back YH-C3000). Much to our delight, the YH-4000 are less than half the price of the YH-5000SE and, even more pleasingly, don’t compromise heavily on the physical design or engineering.

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So are they the bargains of the century, or do the pricier OGs justify their premium? As part of our YH-4000 review testing, we compared both pairs’ sound, build, comfort and accessories to find out…

Yamaha YH-5000SE vs YH-4000: price

Yamaha YH-5000SE (left) and YH-4000 (right). (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Yamaha YH-5000SE launched in December 2022 at £4799 / $5000 / AU$7499, making them some of the world’s most expensive headphones, and that price has held up well.

Besides the headphones themselves, the cost includes a second type of earpads, a 4.4mm balanced cable and a headphone stand.

The YH-4000, meanwhile, arrived in January 2026 at a much more palatable, albeit still high-end, price of £2199 / $2499 / AU$3999.

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They forgo the generous array of accessories bundled with the YH-5000SE, sticking to the more typical headphone offering – one set of earpads, a single-ended cable and a carry case. Their price tag puts them in the ballpark of other acclaimed open-backs, such as the Austrian Audio The Composer.

**Winner: Yamaha YH-4000**

Yamaha YH-5000SE vs YH-4000: build & design

Spot the differences... (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We praised the YH-5000SE for being “one of the most comfortable headphones we’ve worn”, owing to their relative lightweight (320g) and a combination of a wide leather headband, large, softly cushioned earpads (one set is made from sheepskin leather, the other Toray Ultrasuede) and a carefully judged clamping pressure.

Within their magnesium open-back earcup housings are Dutch weave stainless steel filters and specially shaped internals that carefully control directivity and manage pressure around the planar magnetic drive unit.

The YH-4000 use the same 50mm orthodynamic (planar magnetic) driver as the YH-5000SE. The only difference is that in the YH-4000, Yamaha has tweaked the damping and revised the internal filter, which balances the pressure inside the earcup.

Neither pair may not look particularly flash – they wouldn’t stand a chance in a beauty contest next to the likes of the Focal Utopia or Meze Audio Empyrean II – but their functional, industrial aesthetic is far from offensive and, most importantly, is built with obvious care to the standards you would expect at this price.

Such is the visual similarity between them and the YH-4000, that a ‘spot the difference’ game between the two pairs would fall under a ‘Challenging’ difficulty level.

Both single-ended cables come with a 6.3mm adaptor. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The particularly keen-eyed will spot some things, however, such as the YH-5000SE’s brighter steel headband, flashes of silver in the centre of the earcups, and silver (as opposed to black) screws. The YH-5000SE’s single-ended cable also comes with a more advanced design.

Essentially, the less-expensive YH-4000 are physically almost identical to their siblings, with the only truly meaningful difference between the two from a design standpoint being the extra accessories bundled with the pricier pair.

So it isn’t surprising that we also heaped praise on the YH-4000 in our review, calling its fit, finish and material quality “top-class” and “designed to last for decades”.

Such similarity isn’t typical between headphones of such wildly varying asking prices, and value-wise certainly falls in favour of the more affordable pair.

That said, value aside, the YH-5000SE’s extra little touches do edge it, and their bundled accessories will undoubtedly appeal to hardcore head-fi fans.

**Winner: Yamaha YH-5000SE**

Yamaha YH-5000SE vs YH-4000: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Even more surprisingly, given the gulf between the two pairs’ prices, it’s another case of comparability when it comes to performance.

While the YH-5000SE do edge the comparison, delivering small advantages in terms of absolute detail resolution and dynamic finesse, the YH-4000 share their sonic character and offer a great deal of their siblings’ talent – certainly more than you might expect considering their relative price.

Value-wise, that makes them the better performance-per-pound (or dollar) proposition.

“Rarely have we come across a piece of hi-fi that’s so capable of putting a spotlight on the smallest of details but still encourages the full musical experience to shine through,” our expert reviewers noted in our YH-5000SE review.

Both pairs are indeed exquisitely detailed and deliver a class-leading level of clarity, but also responsive, precise and agile enough to be hugely entertaining as well as informative.

While some may believe the YH-4000 and YH-5000SE verge on being over-analytical – a view we can have some sympathy for – they don’t lack character for that; they both have excellent rhythm and timing and can carry the ebb and flow of a track beautifully.

They are “organic and fluid in a way that makes most others sound pretty mechanical”, and “never sound flustered, no matter how complicated a piece of music gets,” we said.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

They aren’t the most muscular or dramatically dynamic headphones we’ve come across – the aforementioned Austrian Audios have greater punch while the Focal Utopia (2022) drive harder – but their tonal naturalness and the textures and subtleties they can dig up, plus their ability to track each note and convey leading edges crisply without veering into hardness, are where the Yamaha headphones pull well clear of most competitors.

They’re wonderfully articulate performers that deliver a degree of finesse we go as far as calling “spellbinding”.

Again, comparisons between the two pairs highlighted minor discrepancies in the YH-5000SE’s favour. With either model, be aware that sophisticated electronics – something of the Chord Hugo TT2 DAC/headphone amplifier’s ilk, say – are necessary to take full advantage of the headphones’ talents.

**Winner: Yamaha YH-5000SE**

Yamaha YH-5000SE vs YH-4000: verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

In absolute terms, the YH-5000SE are the slightly better headphones of the two, edging the head-to-head with modest improvements across the sound and design departments. But when you factor in just how much more affordable the YH-4000 are, the value pendulum swings enthusiastically in the other direction.

Indeed, Yamaha has done a fine job of bringing its flagship sound quality to a wider market, even if that market remains thoroughly within the realms of the ‘high-end’. Its engineers went ‘all out’ with the YH-5000SE, spending years successfully crafting a pair that would make a real mark and impression on the established head-fi market and its fans.

The YH-4000, however, somehow manage to be an even bigger achievement given the level of construction and engineering they retain while being much more attainable. Put simply, we haven’t heard anything else at this level that tells us more about the recording.

**Overall winner: Yamaha YH-4000**

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