We tested four premium Dolby Atmos soundbars: can Sony, LG or Sony defeat Sonos?

Advice
By published

Hunting for the perfect combination of style, simplicity and superb cinematic sound

Four black soundbars arranged against a grey background
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

With any luck, everyone knows by now that even the best-sounding TVs sound pretty rubbish by home cinema standards.

But we don't all have the space, budget or patience for a full system comprising an AV receiver, speaker package and the cables required to wire everything up.

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So, what’s the solution for those who’ve forked out for a gorgeous, premium TV and want equally gorgeous sound without all of the boxes and/or cables?

The premium solo soundbar, that’s what. In fact, that’s exactly the problem that the soundbar was originally designed to solve.

Here, we’re pitching four such soundbars against one another.

This isn’t a head-to-head test, though: two newer soundbars are looking to disrupt the Sonos vs Sony scuffle.

However, we’ve decided to include it here as the ability to connect the surround speakers to the main bar means it can function as a solo bar – albeit one that also comes with a subwoofer.

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Header Cell - Column 0

Price

Connectivity

3D Audio support

Music streaming

JBL Bar 1000MK2

£749
$1200
AU$1599

HDMI eARC
3 x HDMI in
Optical
Bluetooth 5.3

Dolby Atmos
DTS:X

AirPlay 2
Spotify Connect
Tidal Connect
Qobuz
Amazon Music

LG Sound Suite H7

£899
$1000
around AU$1680

HDMI eARC
Bluetooth 5.4

Dolby Atmos

AirPlay 2
Spotify Connect
Tidal Connect

Sonos Arc Ultra

£999
$1099
AU$1799

HDMI eARC
Bluetooth 5.3

Dolby Atmos

AirPlay 2
Spotify Connect
Tidal Connect
Qobuz
Amazon Music

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9

£999
$1498
AU$1799

HDMI eARC
1 x HDMI in
Bluetooth 5.2

Dolby Atmos
DTS:X

AirPlay 2
Spotify Connect

Picking a winner

Each of these premium soundbars proves that you don’t need a stack of separates and a room full of speakers to get genuinely enjoyable cinematic sound from your TV.

Of course, they all tackle that challenge in slightly different ways.

The JBL leans into flexibility and sheer spectacle, the LG focuses on design and cutting-edge tech, the Sony majors on immersion and detail, and the Sonos aims to blend simplicity, sophistication and sonic excellence into one sleek package.

4. LG Sound Suite H7

LG Sound Suite system soundbar system

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

All four are good products in their own right, but there is a clear hierarchy here, and in fourth place is the LG Sound Suite H7.

The H7 is certainly an interesting proposition. Its styling is refreshingly different from the norm, and those who own a compatible LG TV will appreciate the way it integrates visually and functionally with the screen. It’s also packed with features, including Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, which will be a real boon if you decide to expand your system in the future.

There’s no denying, either, that the H7 sounds impressive out of the blocks. It goes loud, delivers plenty of bass weight and throws effects around the room enthusiastically enough to create a decent sense of scale.

Ultimately, though, it lacks the refinement and subtlety of the best soundbars here. Dynamics are a little blunt, detail levels aren’t especially high, and there’s a hardness to its delivery that can become fatiguing over longer listening sessions. Dolby Atmos effects are present, but they don’t knit together cohesively enough to fully convince.

It’s a decent soundbar, then, but against this level of competition, decent simply isn’t enough.