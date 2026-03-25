Sony’s new Dolby Atmos soundbar has two key upgrades – and could finally dethrone the king

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All the ingredients are here, but can Sony prevail?

The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 7 soundbar and its partner subwoofer, pictured in a living room
(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has announced its latest slate of Bravia-branded TVs and home audio devices, and there's a certain soundbar that's caught my eye.

The new lineup includes the Bravia Sub 9, which looks like it fell straight out of a sci-fi movie, and the Bravia Theatre Bar 5, which is a more wallet-friendly soundbar and subwoofer combo that sits just below the Theatre System 6. But it's another soundbar that's top of my wish list.

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MORE:

Read our full Sonos Beam Gen 2 review

As well as our Sony HT-A3000 review

And check out our picks for the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

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