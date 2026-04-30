Harman Kardon Enchant 900 $549.99 at Newegg Connectivity HDMI eARC, HDMI in, optical, Bluetooth 5.3

Format support Dolby Atmos, DTS HD MA

Streaming? No

Voice control? No

Dimensions (hwd) 6.5 x 87 x 13 cm

Weight 3.5kg The Enchant 900 takes the more ambitious route, offering a 5.1.4-channel layout with up-firing drivers for true Dolby Atmos height effects. It delivers a big, spacious and energetic sound, and adds flexibility with optional wireless surrounds and a subwoofer. However, its softer bass and slightly coarse treble mean it can’t quite match the JBL. Pros Energetic, powerful overall sound

Room-filling and spacious

Clean, emotive vocals Cons Harsh treble when pushed

Bass not as defined as rivals

Not the most subtle JBL Bar 300MK2 $349.95 at Amazon Connectivity HDMI eARC, HDMI in, optical, Bluetooth 5.3

Format support Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X

Streaming? No

Voice control? No

Dimensions (hwd) 5 x 94 x 10 cm

Weight 2.9 kg The JBL Bar 300MK2 keeps things simpler on paper, relying on virtual Dolby Atmos rather than dedicated height drivers, but it proves the stronger performer where it counts. Its punchy, controlled bass and room-filling presentation make films and TV hugely engaging, while its lower price boosts its appeal even further. Excellent value. Pros Deep, weighty and room-filling sound

Clear dialogue

Convincing Dolby Atmos effect for a solo soundbar Cons Not as crisp, clear or controlled as the best rivals

Not as accomplished with music as with movies

If you’re shopping for one of the best soundbars in the affordable Dolby Atmos category, both the Harman Kardon Enchant 900 and the JBL Bar 300MK2 deserve a place on your shortlist.

Both models aim to deliver immersive, room-filling sound without the need for a full surround speaker package. They also arrive at roughly the same point in the market, sitting just below more premium options such as the Sonos Beam (Gen 2).

Look a little closer, though, and the two soundbars take quite different approaches. The Harman Kardon offers true up-firing Atmos drivers and a more complex channel layout, while the JBL focuses on virtual Atmos processing and a punchy, cinematic presentation.

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We have thoroughly reviewed both soundbars, and below we compare them across price, design, features, and sound quality, to help you decide which deserves the coveted spot under your TV.

Harman Kardon Enchant 900 vs JBL Bar 300MK2: price

The Harman Kardon Enchant 900 was £430 / $560 / AU$800 when we reviewed it, but UK pricing has crept slightly higher and now typically sits around £449.

That puts it directly in line with the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), a multiple What Hi-Fi? Award winner, and one of the most formidable rivals in this part of the market.

The JBL Bar 300MK2, meanwhile, arrives at a more accessible £350 / $450 / AU$549, with prices of £349 widely available in the UK at the time of writing. That undercuts both the Enchant 900 and the Sonos Beam while still offering Dolby Atmos support and a substantial specification sheet.

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Given the price gap, the JBL offers a more budget-friendly route into Atmos soundbars without sacrificing too much capability.

** Winner: JBL Bar 300MK2 **

Harman Kardon Enchant 900 vs JBL Bar 300MK2: design and build

Image credit: What Hi-Fi? Image credit: What Hi-Fi?

The Harman Kardon Enchant 900 has a sleek, minimalist aesthetic that feels appropriately premium for the price. The top panel is wrapped in fabric, and divided by a strip of black metal, giving the bar a refined, modern look.

It’s relatively compact and weighs 3.5kg, making it easy to place in front of most TVs. Wall-mounting brackets are included in the box, and the supplied remote has a similarly polished feel.

The JBL Bar 300MK2 takes a simpler approach. The unit is finished in black with rounded edges and a plastic front grille, with minimal physical controls that sit flush on the top panel.

The JBL is slightly wider but also slimmer and, at 2.9kg, lighter than the Harman Kardon.

One advantage for some buyers will be the inclusion of an LED display on the front, which clearly shows volume and input changes – something that rivals such as the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) lack.

Overall, both soundbars feel solidly built and thoughtfully designed for their price bracket. The Harman Kardon has a more premium finish, while the JBL’s display adds a touch of useful practicality.

** Winner: Draw **

Harman Kardon Enchant 900 vs JBL Bar 300MK2: features

Image credit: What Hi-Fi? Image credit: What Hi-Fi?

The Harman Kardon Enchant 900 uses a 5.1.4-channel configuration powered by nine drivers, including two up-firing units, promising bona fide Dolby Atmos height effects. Harman Kardon also employs its MultiBeam technology to widen the soundstage without needing extra speakers.

Connectivity includes HDMI eARC, an additional HDMI input, optical and Bluetooth 5.3. The soundbar itself can also be controlled through the Harman Kardon One app, which allows room calibration, EQ adjustment and access to streaming services such as Tidal, Amazon Music and Qobuz. Spotify Connect is also supported.

One limitation, though, is that the soundbar does not support DTS:X, though it can accept a DTS HD Master Audio signal and apply its processing to create a more immersive, three-dimensional effect.

If you want to expand your system later, the bar can also be wirelessly paired with other Harman Kardon products, such as the Enchant Sub and Enchant Speaker, allowing you to add a subwoofer or rear surrounds.

The JBL Bar 300MK2, in contrast, uses a simpler 5.0 speaker arrangement, made up of five mid/bass racetrack drivers and four tweeters. It supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, but height effects are virtualised, rather than delivered through dedicated upward-firing drivers.

Connectivity includes HDMI eARC, one HDMI input and Bluetooth 5.3. The JBL One app provides room calibration and access to the same core streaming services, including Tidal, Amazon Music and Qobuz, alongside Spotify Connect.

Interestingly, JBL keeps things simple when it comes to sound modes. There are no preset listening profiles, such as a night mode or dialogue enhancer, although treble and bass can be adjusted via JBL’s app.

While the JBL offers strong streaming support and a straightforward setup, the Harman Kardon’s true Atmos drivers and more advanced channel configuration give it the edge, on paper at least.

** Winner: Harman Kardon Enchant 900 **

Harman Kardon Enchant 900 vs JBL Bar 300MK2: sound

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sound performance ultimately carries the most weight – and here the two bars present noticeably different sonic characters.

The Harman Kardon Enchant 900 delivers a large, energetic presentation. When playing Dune Part Two, the soundstage spreads convincingly into the room, creating an immersive experience that easily surpasses typical TV speakers.

Dialogue remains clear even during chaotic scenes, and the soundbar handles dynamic shifts well. However, the bass can sound a little soft and “blobby” in demanding moments such as the Chapter 2 bass stress test from Blade Runner 2049. The treble can also become slightly coarse when pushed hard.

In contrast, the JBL Bar 300MK2, despite lacking up-firing drivers, produces an impressively immersive presentation for its size and price. During Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, the sound stretches convincingly across the room and along the ceiling, creating a believable sense of Atmos height.

Bass performance is particularly impressive as well. The bar delivers a punchy, floor-shaking low end that adds excitement to action scenes while remaining largely controlled. In fact, the Enchant 900’s own review notes that the cheaper JBL delivers tighter, more controlled bass in demanding scenes. Dialogue also cuts clearly through the mix, helped by the JBL’s forward midrange.

Where the JBL falls slightly short, though, is musical subtlety. When playing Aurora’s My Name, dense sections of the track can become slightly congested, with the bar struggling to keep overlapping elements fully separated.

Even so, its lively, room-filling character makes it hugely engaging with films and TV. With a five-star sound score compared with the Harman Kardon’s four in our respective reviews, the JBL ultimately proves the stronger performer, despite its virtualised Atmos effect.

** Winner: JBL Bar 300MK2 **

Harman Kardon Enchant 900 vs JBL Bar 300MK2: verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Both of these soundbars represent solid ways to upgrade your TV’s audio without moving to a full surround system.

The Harman Kardon Enchant 900 impresses with its spacious presentation and proper Dolby Atmos drivers, and it offers a more technically ambitious setup on paper. However, its bass performance and slightly coarse treble hold it back from true class-leading status.

The JBL Bar 300MK2 may rely on virtual Atmos processing, but it delivers a more exciting and controlled performance overall. Its punchy bass, engaging presentation and lower price make it a compelling choice.

If you want the more advanced Atmos hardware and potential system expandability, the Harman Kardon is worth considering. But if outright sound quality and value are your priorities, the JBL Bar 300MK2 is the soundbar we would pick.

** Overall winner: JBL Bar 300MK2 **