WiiM launches its first ever Dolby Atmos soundbar – and its sights are set on Sonos

There’s a new soundbar on the block with the WiiM Bar, which the company claims will deliver “cinematic immersion and the audiophile-grade music performance WiiM is known for”. This marks the company’s – better known for its music streamers and streaming amplifiers – first venture into the soundbar category.

Dr Lifeng Zhao, CEO of WiiM, adds: “The WiiM Bar is a natural next step for our ecosystem, bringing the same simplicity and high-fidelity performance our community loves into the living room.”

The WiiM Bar boasts a 3.0.2-channel configuration. That’s powered by an eight-driver array, including front mid-woofers, front tweeters, and full-range height drivers. WiiM claims these top-firing height channels create “a true sense of overhead sound”, and RoomFit auto-correction is available so you can customise the listening experience to your space.

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Both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are on board, which gives a comprehensive range of surround sound options.

You can connect the soundbar with other WiiM products through the WiiM Home App, where you will also find EQ settings. A range of streaming platforms can be accessed through the app too, or you can cast directly using Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, and Roon. There’s also a remote control for the more traditional approach.

There is an HDM port with eARC support for your physical connectivity needs, so you can hook it up to your TV.

The WiiM Bar sports a glass-covered 2.1-inch round touch display. You can choose to show off album art, or use it to access playback controls, input, or EQ settings.

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The WiiM Bar will launch in a glossy black finish, and you can pre-order now with launch coming in July.

It will set you back £449 / $479 (around AU$840). That puts the WiiM entry in direct competition with the Award-winning Sonos Beam Gen 2 (£449 / $449 / AU$649) which we praised for its convincing Dolby Atmos effects and compact design.

No soundbar has knocked that model off the top step of the podium yet, so we are curious to see whether the WiiM’s quirky design and sound performance will make it a winner.

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