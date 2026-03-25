In the world of soundbars, Sonos is a name that you will see pop up time and time again. And it is for good reason, as the American brand has delivered a host of top-performing soundbar models that have proved difficult to beat.

That is certainly the case with the Sonos Arc Ultra, which has stood strong as the best model overall in our soundbar guide since it hit the shelves back in 2024.

But during its glorious reign, younger, competitively-priced models have stepped up to the plate in an effort to overthrow it. The most recent opponent is the JBL Bar 1000MK2, which offers a distinctive design and audio performance.

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We put the two head-to-head in our dedicated test room to see how the models compare. Both models are strong performers with lots to like, but which is the best choice overall? Let's find out...

Sonos Arc Ultra vs JBL Bar 1000MK2: price

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In the UK, the Sonos Arc Ultra has remained at its launch price of £999, although we have seen it drop lower during deals season. The JBL Bar 1000MK2 is consistently available for around £900, making it the cheaper option in the region.

The price difference is a little more varied across the pond, with the JBL Bar costing $1200 compared to Sonos’ lower price of $999.

In Australia, you can get the JBL soundbar for around AU$1600 compared to the Sonos’ price tag of AU$1799. That all positions both bars firmly in the more premium end of the Dolby Atmos soundbar category.

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Despite the price variation, the JBL Bar 1000MK2 takes the prize due to its slightly lower price in more regions, but it's a close call.

**Winner: JBL Bar 1000MK2**

Sonos Arc Ultra vs JBL Bar 1000MK2: build

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Where the Sonos Arc Ultra offers a compact all-in-one design with a 9.1.4-channel configuration, the JBL Bar 1000MK2 is a 7.1.4-channel package that has a larger footprint.

Consisting of a main soundbar, two detachable surrounds and a subwoofer, the JBL model is one of the most flexible designs we have seen in our test room. The package as a whole looks rather unassuming, with a simple but sturdy black plastic coating.

As you may have guessed, the battery-powered rear speakers are the highlight of the JBL’s build. They can be connected to the main soundbar via a magnetic port or used wirelessly.

Those surrounds have a claimed 10 hours of battery life, and can be juiced up by plugging them into the mains or just connecting them back to the main soundbar. JBL also provides plastic covers to hide the rather unsightly ports on the soundbar ends when the surrounds are disconnected. Each of these speakers houses one up-firing driver as well as a racetrack unit.

Additionally, they can be taken to another room while the sound from your TV or Bluetooth device continues to play, transforming into a neat wireless speaker.

Turning to the subwoofer, it is fairly hefty in size at 40 x 33 x 33 cm (hwd) but is easy to move around, weighing a reasonable 9kg. There is a single 26cm downward-facing drive unit, which is driven by an internal 300W amplifier.

With the main bar, you will find six racetrack drivers, two tweeters and two up-firing full-range drivers.

There is an LED display at the front which makes it easy to tell when you are changing the output or switching between modes, allowing for a more intuitive and simple experience.

That’s a welcome sight compared to the Sonos model, which just has a glowing status light breaking up the appearance from the front.

In contrast to all that kit, the Arc Ultra's single soundbar should fit nicely under your TV screen as it is just 75 mm tall.

It sports a hard plastic grille, complete with Sonos' minimalist aesthetic that gives it a sleek appearance.

The Arc Ultra boasts 14 speaker drivers, including seven tweeters, six midrange drivers, and one woofer. It’s quite a special woofer, however, as it is what Sonos refers to as a 'Sound Motion' speaker. This proprietary tech is designed to deliver exceptional bass in a compact design.

The soundbar comes in two colour options – black and white – which gives you more options than the JBL soundbar, which just comes in black.

The JBL model includes a handheld remote to control the soundbar, which lets you turn the soundbar on or off, adjust surround-sound and bass levels, turn on Bluetooth, and change the output and volume. Sonos, on the other hand, includes no such device as it is designed to be controlled using your TV remote, the Sonos app (more on that in a moment), or touch controls on the soundbar.

For its versatile surround speaker build, the JBL Bar takes the prize here.

**Winner: JBL Bar 1000MK2**

Sonos Arc Ultra vs JBL Bar 1000MK2: features

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In terms of HDMI connections, the JBL model stands out for its comprehensive offerings. There are four HDMI sockets – three inputs and the output/eARC. While there’s no 4K/120Hz support, the HDMI passthrough supports signals up to 4K/60Hz as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Sonos’ model has no dedicated HDMI inputs, with only one HDMI eARC port available. The idea is that you simply connect the soundbar to your TV using eARC, with any external sources being routed through the TV and out to the bar. That is a bit of a drawback for some, especially if you have more than one high-spec gaming console and a TV with just two HDMI 2.1 sockets.

Where the JBL model offers support for both DTS:X and Dolby Atmos, Sonos only supports the latter. That’s a big tick for the JBL as it gives more surround sound options to movie fans.

Both the Sonos and JBL bars have an app which acts as a hub from which you can adjust and control a variety of settings (Sonos and JBL One, respectively). From here, you can access EQ controls and connect to streaming services.

Speaking of music, the apps offer a variety of streaming support including Tidal, Amazon Music, and Qobuz. Additionally, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect are available with both models. You can send music to both of the bars using Bluetooth 5.3 as well.

The JBL Bar 1000MK2 offers a selection of pre-set sound modes: Movie, Music and Standard. Movie and Music are optimised for their intended purpose, leaving Standard as a bit of a third wheel that doesn’t shine in either scenario.

Sonos offers a Speech Enhancement setting which has different levels so that you can control to what degree the dialogue is projected. The Loudness setting adds pep and weight without introducing anything negative, at least in our space.

Both soundbars offer a Night mode, which reduces dynamics and bass so you don’t disturb others in the house.

JBL’s more comprehensive HDMI offerings are certainly a pro, especially for gamers, and its better surround sound support makes it the winner in this category.

**Winner: JBL Bar 1000MK2**

JBL Bar 1000MK2 vs Sonos Arc Ultra: sound

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As with their build and feature offerings, the Sonos and JBL soundbars are quite different propositions in terms of audio.

When we first get the JBL Bar 1000MK2 into the test room, its bass performance is a bit overblown, so we turn it down a few notches.

Once that’s adjusted, the JBL offers a less floor-shaking bass that feels more balanced, which adds an extra oomph to movies and makes for an exciting overall listening experience. When watching Spider-Man: Homecoming on 4K Blu-ray, for instance, the smash of the villainous Vulture’s punches and the roar of Iron Man’s suit thrusters is impactful yet detailed with a good amount of authority.

The bass is still not the punchiest we have heard, though, as it lacks that extra sense of precision.

Considering the JBL has a separate subwoofer, it won’t come as a surprise that it is the stronger performer when it comes to generating powerful bass. While you won’t get floor-shakingly strong bass with the Sonos, it counters with more tuneful and expressive low frequencies.

The JBL can also create a wide soundfield. With Blade Runner 2049, raindrops fall around Officer K and his digital companion Joi, and we feel the downpour just behind the listening position. The separate surrounds are not the strongest, however, and do not manage to generate an immersive dome of sound above us.

Turning to the Sonos Arc Ultra, the Award-winning model outdoes the JBL’s sense of immersion despite being a single soundbar. When watching the same scene in Blade Runner 2049, the Arc Ultra delivers an organised and precise overall sound that makes for a more convincing surround-sound experience.

Both soundbars deliver vocals with greater clarity than most TV speakers, but the Arc Ultra delivers the more emotive, textured voice performance.

When playing the main theme from Jurassic Park to test the bars out with music via Qobuz Connect, the Bar 1000MK2 portrays the opening's French horn call with brightness but does not quite have enough subtlety to convey the emotional impact of the score.

The Sonos, however, delivers the low-level dynamics with excellent subtlety and finesses that foundation with the swell of the whole orchestra. That makes for a more musical experience overall.

JBL’s floor-shaking bass and clear vocals certainly gave the Sonos model a run for its money in this head-to-head. But the Sonos ultimately retains its crown for its organised and tuneful performance, as well as its ability to create a more immersive soundfield without the extra kit.

**Winner: Sonos Arc Ultra**

JBL Bar 1000MK2 vs Sonos Arc Ultra: verdict

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JBL’s versatile and unique build will certainly appeal to many home cinema fans, giving you the flexibility that few other models can offer. On top of that, it offers plentiful connectivity options that makes the Sonos look pretty stingy in comparison.

And it certainly put up a fight against the Award-winner, delivering a powerful bass and exciting overall listening experience for movies.

But the Arc Ultra’s more musical, cohesive and enveloping audio wins through yet again, meaning it remains our top pick in the category.

**Overall winner: Sonos Arc Ultra**

MORE:

Here's our review of the JBL Bar 1000MK2

This is the review of the Sonos Arc Ultra

Check out the best Dolby Atmos soundbars