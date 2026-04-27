LG C6 Check Walmart Screen size 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches (65-inch model tested)

Type OLED

Backlight N/A

Resolution 4K

HDR formats HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision

Operating system webOS 26

HDMI inputs 4 (all 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

Gaming features 4K/165Hz, 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode, HGiG

ARC/eARC eARC

Optical output? Yes

Dimensions (hwd, without stand) 83 x 144 x 4.5cm (65-inch model) The LG C6 builds on the C5’s already excellent foundation with noticeably improved brightness, richer colours and more refined processing Pros Brighter, richer and more refined picture quality

Much-improved sound

Typical awesome gaming specs Cons Limited audio volume

Brand new so relatively expensive LG C5 $1,229.66 at Amazon Screen size 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches (55-inch model tested)

Type OLED

Backlight N/A

Resolution 4K

HDR formats HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision

Operating system webOS 25

HDMI inputs 4 (all 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

Gaming features 4K/144Hz, 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode, HGiG

ARC/eARC eARC

Optical output? Yes

Dimensions (hwd, without stand) 83 x 144 x 4.5cm (65-inch model) The LG C5 remains a superb all-round OLED, delivering excellent picture quality and a comprehensive feature set that still holds up today Pros Rich, solid and engaging picture that balances vibrancy and authenticity

Uncompromising feature set Cons Sound is good rather than great

Now beaten for brightness by the C6

LG’s C-series OLED TVs have long been among the easiest recommendations when it comes to the best OLED TVs.

They combine excellent picture quality, comprehensive gaming support and a slick smart platform, all while costing much less than flagship OLED models.

The LG C5 was already a benchmark at this level, delivering outstanding picture performance and a feature set that many rivals struggle to match. Now, the newer LG C6 has arrived, promising improved processing, higher brightness and better sound.

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Both TVs earned five stars in their respective reviews, and you’re likely wondering if it’s worth spending more on the newer C6 or saving some cash and sticking with its predecessor.

Below, we break down the differences across all areas to help make your decision easier.

LG C6 vs LG C5: price

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Drive To Survive)

The 65-inch C6 launched with a price tag of £2500 / $2699 / AU$3999, making it cheaper in the UK and Australia than the equivalent C5 was at launch (£2700 / $2699 / AU$4299), and the same price in the US.

But that's not the whole story. Because (at the time of writing) the C6 is still brand-new, you will still have to pay that launch price. But because the C5 has now been available for over a year, it's available for vastly less.

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The C6 will come down in price, too, but for now, this round simply has to go to the super-discounted C5.

** Winner: LG C5 **

LG C6 vs LG C5: design

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Amazon Prime Video, The Grand Tour)

If you were hoping for a dramatic redesign between generations, you might be disappointed. The C6 looks extremely similar to the C5, and it’s hard to distinguish the two at a glance.

Both sets feature LG’s familiar C-series design – a very thin OLED panel across most of the screen, with a thicker rectangular housing at the lower rear that contains the electronics, connections and speakers. This allows the edges of the display to remain strikingly slim, making for a more minimalist, immersive setup.

The effect is particularly appealing when wall-mounted, where the thin panel appears to hover slightly away from the wall thanks to the deeper central housing behind it.

Screen size options are also the same across both models, ranging from 42 inches to 83 inches. Their stand design is the same, too, with the central pedestal making soundbar placement a little awkward due to its forward angle.

In other words, if you liked the look of the C5, you’ll feel right at home with the C6. It remains one of the most attractive OLED TVs around – even if the design is now very familiar.

** Winner: Draw **

LG C6 vs LG C5: features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Drive To Survive)

Both TVs offer a comprehensive feature set, but the C6 introduces a few upgrades under the hood.

The biggest change is the new Alpha 11 Gen 3 processor inside the C6, replacing the Alpha 9 Gen 8 chip used in the C5. LG says the newer processor enables a 12-bit processing pipeline for more precise tone and colour management.

It also enables Dual AI Super Resolution, which performs two separate AI passes when upscaling lower-resolution content – one focusing on sharpening edges and the other on refining textures and detail.

Another addition is AI HDR Remastering, which analyses each frame to enhance contrast, sharpness and colour. It can also attempt to make SDR material appear more HDR-like, though results can vary.

At 55- and 65-inch sizes, both TVs use LG Display’s established WOLED panel technology, though the larger 77- and 83-inch versions of the C6 switch to LG Display’s newer Primary RGB Tandem OLED panels.

The smart platform has also been updated. The C5 runs webOS 25, while the C6 moves to webOS 26 with tweaks including the Home Hub shortcut, a personalised My Page area and a Continue Watching row.

Gaming features are excellent on both models. Each TV offers four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports that support VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming.

The C6 gains a slight edge for PC gamers with support for refresh rates up to 4K/165Hz, while the C5 tops out at 4K/144Hz. Console players using a PS5 or Xbox Series X will effectively see the same 4K/120Hz experience on either model.

HDR support is identical across both TVs – Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG are supported, while HDR10+ remains absent.

** Winner: LG C6 **

LG C6 vs LG C5: picture

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Amazon Prime Video, The Grand Tour)

The LG C5 already impressed us with its rich colours, strong contrast and cinematic presentation. In our testing, it proved to be a consistently engaging performer, with punchy yet natural colours and particularly strong low-light colour volume.

Watching Blade Runner 2049, for instance, the C5 delivers atmospherically rich images, with convincing shadow detail and impressively nuanced colour in darker scenes. Skin tones are warm and lifelike, and there’s a pleasing sense of depth, with subjects standing out clearly against the background.

Brightness is also a strength for the C5 by traditional OLED standards. Scenes from Pan show strong highlight intensity, with sunlight shimmering through sails and vivid colours throughout the image, even if it doesn’t quite reach the heights of more advanced OLED panel types.

However, the LG C6 manages to squeeze noticeably more performance from a similar panel thanks to its new processing platform.

The most obvious improvement is brightness. Highlights appear more intense, colours carry slightly greater richness, and the overall image has a stronger sense of depth and dimensionality.

In scenes from Pan, reflections on water appear brighter and more vivid on the C6, while sunsets display smoother colour gradations and richer tones in the surrounding clouds.

Colour reproduction also sees subtle refinement. Reds and oranges appear slightly richer and more lifelike, helping skin tones look warmer and more convincing without drifting into artificial territory.

Upscaling is improved, too. Lower-resolution sources such as standard-definition content appear slightly smoother and cleaner, while HD material benefits from more refined detail handling. While the difference is subtle with higher-quality sources, it is noticeable with lower-resolution content.

The C5 remains a superb performer and still earns a five-star picture rating. But the C6 pushes things further with greater brightness, richer colours and more refined processing.

** Winner: LG C6 **

LG C6 vs LG C5: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Built-in audio has never been the C-series’ strongest suit, but this is another area where the C6 improves on its predecessor.

Both TVs use the same speaker hardware, but LG appears to have refined the processing and tuning on the newer model.

As a result, the C6 sounds cleaner and more controlled than the C5. Bass isn’t dramatically deeper, but it is tighter and less prone to distortion at higher volumes.

Dialogue also comes through with more warmth and character, and the soundstage feels slightly more spacious. Dolby Atmos effects project further away from the screen when required, giving the presentation a greater sense of scale.

The C5’s audio is perfectly serviceable for everyday viewing, but it lacks low-end weight and overall scale. That difference is reflected in the review scores – the C6 earns four stars for sound, while the C5 managed just three.

Neither TV replaces a proper sound system, of course, and pairing either model with one of the best soundbars remains highly recommended.

** Winner: LG C6 **

LG C6 vs LG C5: verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Amazon Prime Video, The Grand Tour)

The LG C5 was already one of the best TVs for most people, delivering superb picture quality, excellent gaming features and a polished smart platform.

The LG C6 builds on that foundation with brighter images, richer colours, improved processing and better sound. It’s not a radical reinvention, but it is a clear step forward – enough to make it the new benchmark in this class.

That said, the C5 still makes a compelling case for itself. With discounts now widely available, it’s likely to remain the better value option for buyers who want a premium OLED experience without paying for the newest model.

Given our performance-per-pound (or bang-for-buck, if you prefer) mantra, we're therefore giving the C5 the win here – at least for now.

Once the C6's price has dropped to within about 20 per cent of the C5's, our buying advice will likely change – it is undoubtedly the better TV, after all – but at this moment, the value offered by the heavily discounted C5 simply can't be ignored.

** Overall winner: LG C5 **