Sony WH-1000XM6 vs 1000X The Collexion: which premium wireless headphones should you pick?

The Sony WH-1000XM6 have been the brand's most premium wireless headphones for the last couple of years, with the flagship, What Hi-Fi? Award-winning pair our firm recommendation as the most entertaining wireless headphones around.

There is now a fresh pair of premium Sony over-ears in town, with Sony marking 10 years of its 1000X wireless line with a completely new addition: the Sony 1000X The Collexion over-ears, which offers a distinct sound, design philosophy and materials from the XM6, and all for a significantly higher asking price, too.

We can predict your next question already: is the WH-1000XM6 still the best pair to go for if you want stellar Sony performance in the upper echelons of the wireless headphones market? Or do the new 1000X The Collexion offer a better performance for their higher price?

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To answer those queries, we've broken everything down so that you can see how the two overlap, where they differ and, crucially, which is the right pair for you.

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs 1000X The Collexion: price

Sony WH-1000XM6 (left), 1000X The Collexion (right) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Sony WH-1000XM6 are priced at £400 / $450 / AU$699, although discounts will often knock up that official RRP down a little during sales events.

The 1000X The Collexion will set you back £550 / $650, making them the costliest wireless Sony headphones yet, and the closest that Sony has ever come to operating within the more rarefied area of the market currently occupied by the likes of the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 (£629 / $799) or the Focal Bathys (£699 / $799).

£150 / $200 is quite a considerable jump to The Collexion from the WH-1000XM6, so if you're keen to save quite a few pennies, it's the What Hi-Fi? XM6 Award-winners we'd pick for outright value.

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**Winner: Sony WH-1000XM6 **

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs 1000X The Collexion: design and comfort

Sony WH-1000XM6 (left), 1000X The Collexion (right) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Considering that what we have here are two premium pairs of Sony headphones, you'd be within your rights to assume that they would be cut from a very similar aesthetic cloth.

You would, however, be misguided, because design-wise, there's plenty to distinguish one pair from the other.

Externally, the 1000X The Collexion are classier cans, with a clean, minimalist exterior and oval earcups adorned with a few metallic physical buttons on the left cup. Think of a slightly more prestige spin on the look of the Sonos Ace and you'll be in the right sort of ballpark.

Everything on the 1000X The Collexion is made either from metal or faux leather, contrasting with the predominantly plastic construction of the XM6. The latter don't have the same premium look or feel as a result, but their smoother edges are less susceptible to marks and scratches than the faux leather surfaces found on The Collexion cans.

We sense that the more expensive The Collexion over-ears are designed as much to be admired as listened to, whereas the WH-1000XM6 feel more durable and practical for day-to-day portable use. That said, neither set have an official IP waterproof rating, so we'd urge you to be cautious when taking either out in wet weather.

Still, the XM6 fold away completely, something their more premium stablemates can't do, and offer a lighter overall weight: 254g against the 312g of their counterparts.

That light weight makes the XM6 a pleasure to live with, with a nicely judged clamping force and firm-yet-forgiving earpads rarely putting our our ears under any undue strain or causing excess overheating over time.

In fairness to The Collexion, they're still comfortable and easy to wear, even with their slightly greater mass. The headphones' slimmer profile does help to mitigate their on-head weight somewhat, with the width of the earcups measuring around 40mm from inside to out, compared with the 45.4mm of the WH-1000XM6. However, some members of our review team found The Collexion didn't clamp over their head as snugly as the XM6 do.

Both over-ears use a predominantly touch-based control system accompanied by a few on-unit buttons. In both cases, haptics are expertly implemented, responding quickly and effectively to our commands and offering ample levels of control customisation via the Sony SoundConnect app.

The 1000X The Collection sport the more luxurious, premium aesthetic, but if you want a pair of headphones capable of surviving the rigours of everyday use, the WH-1000XM6 are the ones to pick.

**Winner: Sony WH-1000XM6**

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs 1000X The Collexion: features

(Image credit: Future)

There's not much to choose between our rivals here, with both sets of wireless cans offering generous, high-performing features to keep you satisfied beyond the bounds of mere sound. There are, however, some key distinctions to be aware of.

If you’re a fan of spatial audio, both offer support for Sony’s ‘360 Reality Audio Upmix’ tech. This comes in the form of a ‘Cinema’ mode for the XM6, expanding out to 'Music' and ‘Game’ iterations with The Collexion. Those settings add varying degrees of spatial processing depending on your content, and we find that they grant you a more open, immersive experience as a result.

Both the 1000X The Collexion and the XM6 support standard SBC and AAC codecs alongside higher-quality LDAC for streaming hi-res music at higher data rates over Bluetooth from a compatible source device.

You can listen to either set via a wired connection thanks to an included 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio cable, though note that your headphones will have to be switched on to do so. Be aware, however, that there's no wired listening via USB-C on either set; the USB-C port is for charging only.

Sony’s Speak-To-Chat feature, which drops the volume level when you start talking, is available on both, though we found that, with the 1000X The Collexion in particular, the headphones can often confuse human speech with other sounds. If you don’t want your cans to keep cutting out every few minutes, you can turn Speak-to-Chat off via the companion Sound Connect app.

That app, by the way, is the one you'll be using for both pairs. No, it doesn't exactly look particularly swanky, but what you do get with the Sound Connect platform is excellent customisation for your headphones. From a ten-band equaliser to touch control personalisation, Sony does a fine job of ensuring you can enjoy your cans your way.

Both headphones offer some form of Sony's DSEE digital upscaling tech, although the given flavour depends on how much you're spending.

The more affordable WH-1000XM6 support DSEE Extreme to help improve poor-quality digital audio files to near high-res quality, but The Collexion take things a step further with DSEE Ultimate. Essentially an even more powerful iteration of Sony's patented software, The Collexion are the first Sony wireless over-ears to make use of the tech.

Battery life is the one area where The Collexion headphones fall behind, with 24 hours on offer with ANC switched on (extending to 32 hours with ANC off). You'll get a fair bit more from the XM6, which offers 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on.

**Winner: Sony WH-1000XM6**

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs 1000X The Collexion: ANC & call quality

Sony 1000X The Collexion (left), Sony WH-1000XM6 (right) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

These are two areas where we can't see either Sony pair letting you down. That's not to say both are identical, but we're dealing with very capable operators when it comes to voice calls and ANC.

The WH-1000XM6 feature 12 microphones in total, with six on each earcup bolstered by various noise cancelling algorithms and an adaptive noise cancelling optimiser which constantly adapts to changes in your environment as you’re moving around.

Across noise cancelling and voice calls, the XM6 are superb. ANC is natural and immensely effective, damping down bass and midrange rumblings with ease, and while some might prefer the cocoon of isolation provided by the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen), the Sony cans' natural, subtle handling of external sounds really is up there with the best.

Voice calls are similarly outstanding. Three exterior mics with beamforming AI concentrate audio on your voice, resulting in precise, natural-sounding conversations which all-but entirely shut out background noise.

While Sony warned us that noise cancelling wasn’t such a focus for The Collexion as it was for the WH-1000XM6, the costlier cans are still very good in this particular arena. Much of the same tech from their established siblings is on-hand, including a QN3 processing chip and 12 mics to capture surrounding noise.

The Collexion do a fine job of suppressing noise throughout the frequencies, and while you might get the slightest hint of a shrill bird tweet just about breaking through that barrier, middle and lower range sounds are filtered out nicely. It isn't quite as effective as the XM6's noise-cancelling talents, but it still works at a reasonably high level.

Call quality is excellent, too. The Collexion house six beamforming mics complemented by a wind noise reduction structure for enhanced vocal clarity and reduced external sonic intrusions, with voices coming through as clear, articulate and emotive.

Background sounds, meanwhile, rarely intrude on our conversations, even in rough weather or near to rumbling traffic.

Great showings from both, but the WH-1000XM6 have the edge here thanks to their top-notch ANC.

**Winner: Sony WH-1000XM6**

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs 1000X The Collexion: sound quality

Sony 1000X The Collexion (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Dispel the notion that, because these are both premium Sony headphones, they're going to sound all but the same. Quite the contrary: the XM6 and The Collexion are from the same family, but they take different approaches to how they deliver music to your ears.

Okay, there are some core similarities. Both are hugely detail-rich, teasing out lavish helpings of textural detail and providing instruments with ample body and clearly defined leading edges. Both trade heavily in sonic precision thanks to how sharply they draw out each note, and both have sufficient punch and power to lend proper grunt to their excellent levels of insight.

Listen a little more, though, and the differences become clear. The Sony WH-1000XM6 boast excellent detail and clarity, yes, but they're also irrepressibly entertaining to listen to. They're not quite as fun-focused as some of their predecessors (see the super-punchy WH-1000XM4), but their authority, spark and fantastic sense of rhythmic drive still make listening a joy.

In fact, the XM6 strike a marvellous sonic balance. To quote from our review: "You get to enjoy every element individually, but it all gels together cohesively. The undercurrent of piano, the rumble of the drums, the strings and the texture of the subtly bellowing bass notes in the soundfield all combine to draw you in."

Sony's established Award-winners are great at bringing out the essence of the tracks you feed them, switching gears intuitively depending on the mood and feel of the music being played. Quiet ballads have genuine intimacy and refinement, yet when the time comes to switch gears and swing for the fences, the WH-1000XM6 are more than capable of bringing the metaphorical thunder.

The new 1000X Collexion, on the other hand, are more even handed in their approach, opting for a slightly removed, stepped-back presentation which, while not necessarily as thrilling, allows you to see the big picture as your music plays.

The more premium Collexion trade primarily in spaciousness, detail and clarity, with a cinematic sound that really delivers when you want to sit back and see tracks laid out before you with the utmost precision.

They're immensely well-organised, too – play Massive Attack’s Atlas Air and you'll feel the full force and punch of the tune’s full-blooded drum hits, and while the bass is separated from the overlaid synth sounds above, it's never to the extent that the composition lacks a sense of cohesion between the frequencies.

Such a gratifyingly composed approach does have its drawbacks, though. As we said in our review: "These Sonys really are impressive performers, but they appeal more to the head than to the heart, trading off some of that signature Sony expressiveness for greater openness and detail, something that reduces the extent to which we feel truly involved with our music.

"Talented as they are, there’s something slightly removed, almost standoffish, about their reproduction".

The Collexion's sound unquestionably has its place, especially if you're all about picking your music apart and analysing those nitty gritty details, but they don't have the verve and natural musicality of the XM6.

In straddling the line between analysis and entertainment, the WH-1000XM6 are incredibly hard to beat, and sound-wise, are the headphones we'd recommend to most of the people, most of the time.

**Winner: Sony WH-1000XM6**

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs 1000X The Collexion: verdict

Sony WH-1000XM6 (right), 1000X The Collexion (left) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

There’s much to admire about Sony’s 1000X The Collexion over-ears.

We can see the poised, detailed and more open sound appealing to some listeners, along with their classy build quality, but they aren’t quite the across-the-board success we might have hoped for at this higher price.

As a more well-rounded set of headphones, the WH-1000XM6 do everything so well that they don't have any real blind spots, and while they don't sound as refined or analytical as the 1000X The Collexion, their spark, punch and overall musicality make them the more entertaining of the two.

If we had to pick a 'one-size-fits-all' pair, it would be the more practical, durable and entertaining-sounding WH-1000XM6.

**Overall winner: Sony WH-1000XM6**

MORE:

Read our full Sony WH-1000XM6 review

And our 1000X The Collexion review

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