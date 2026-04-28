Xgimi Vibe One $249 at Amazon $249 at Amazon Check Walmart Projector type LED LCD

Operating system Google TV

Native resolution 1080p

HDR support? No

Dimensions (hwd) 31 x 14 x 12 cm

Weight 1.4kg A cheaper alternative to the MoGo 4, the Xgimi Vibe One delivers a surprisingly consistent and cinematic picture, but thanks to a couple of shortfalls, we still recommend its pricier sibling. Pros Detailed, natural-looking picture for the money

Goes reasonably dark

Compact, portable design Cons Dialogue difficult to make out at times

Short battery life Xgimi MoGo 4 $398.99 at Amazon $549 at Amazon Check Walmart Projector type LED DLP

Operating system Google TV

Native resolution 1080p

HDR support? HDR10

Dimensions (hwd) 21 x 10 x 10 cm

Weight 1.3kg The MoGo 4 is given a run for its money by the Vibe One, but its more efficient battery life and better sound quality make it our overall recommendation if you are looking for true portability. Pros Compact, lightweight design

Sharp and punchy picture

Easy set-up Cons Thin sound

Slightly overexuberant colours

If you’re researching portable projectors, it’s very likely that you will have come upon offerings from the brand Xgimi.

The China-based company offers a range of products, from premium 4K projectors to the smaller portable models we are looking at here.

The Xgimi MoGo 4 is a small cylindrical model that has featured on our best portable projectors and best outdoor projectors guides since we reviewed it last year.

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The Xgimi Vibe One, on the other hand, is the first product from Xgimi’s new budget-focused ‘Vibe’ sub-brand, which targets budget buyers even more than the MoGo 4.

We have pitted the pair head-to-head in our test room to see which is the best one for you to spend your money on.

Xgimi Vibe One vs Xgimi MoGo 4: price

(Image credit: Xgimi)

Both of these Xgimis target the budget end of the projector market, of course, with affordability and portability their USPs.

The Vibe One is the cheaper option of the two, having launched at £219 / $269 / AU$599. It hit the shelves only late last year, but discounts are already available at various retailers, making it even more affordable.

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Going for a slightly more premium audience, the MoGo 4 also boasts a slightly more premium price tag. It has an official price of £509 / $499 / AU$1399, but you can find it cheaper in the UK if you look around. We have often seen it drop to £399.

Despite this discount, the Vibe One still comes out on top in terms of pricing.

** Winner: Xgimi Vibe One **

Xgimi Vibe One vs Xgimi MoGo 4: build

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Both projectors are compact and easy to carry, and you shouldn’t have an issue putting either in a bag to take it on the go.

They each weigh about the same, too, with the Vibe One coming in at 1.4kg and the MoGo 4 at 1.3kg. So there’s no need to worry about lugging around a bulky projector for a garden movie night.

The MoGo 4 is slightly more petite than the Vibe One, measuring 21 x 10 x 10 cm (hwd), which is about the same size as a large water bottle. The cheaper model is a little larger (31 x 12 x 14 cm), but it’s still easily portable – indeed, the Vibe One has a useful handle at the top which makes it even easier to carry around.

Both projectors are activated in the same way: you tilt the body up from the bottom to face your screen or wall (a screen is highly recommended for a better picture). The MoGo 4 offers an extra feature as the hard plastic on the side transforms into a nifty stand.

The Vibe One comes in two colour options: blue spark or cloud ash. You can also personalise your model with the included stickers, which should please kids or whimsical adults. The MoGo 4 is available in just one finish: silver with orange trimmings.

The projectors offer almost identical remote controls, which let you control volume, output, auto-focus, and the settings menu. There are also shortcuts for a few streaming services to speed up menu navigation.

The Vibe One’s remote does not have a backlight, but the MoGo 4’s does.

With the MoGo 4, there is an additional mini-remote that hangs from a rope on the side of the body. This remote keeps things extremely minimal with just controls for volume, a D-pad to navigate the menu and a back button.

While both models offer a solid and compact build, the MoGo 4 takes the prize here for its sturdy stand and more premium overall feel.

** Winner: Xgimi MoGo 4 **

Xgimi Vibe One vs Xgimi MoGo 4: features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Both the Vibe One and the MoGo 4 have a built-in battery, but this good news comes with a caveat: the models offer a claimed 1.2 hours and 2.5 hours of battery life, respectively.

And that is when they are in Eco mode, which dims the brightness in order to preserve energy. In our preferred Standard mode, that estimated figure reduces a fair bit. This is less of an issue for the MoGo 4, as it can be plugged into a power bank using the USB-C connection, but there is no such feature with the Vibe One.

On each model, you will find one HDMI port, although ARC is supported only with the MoGo 4. Bluetooth 5.1 is available with both Xgimi projectors.

Both models deliver a 1080p Full HD image. The Vibe One is claimed to offer up to a 150-inch picture, while the MoGo 4 offers slightly less at a claimed 120 inches. Xgimi says you can take the screen size up to 200 inches with the MoGo 4, but you won't be getting the best display quality available.

The MoGo 4 can go half as bright again as the Vibe One, with the projectors producing a claimed maximum brightness of 450 and 300 ISO Lumens, respectively. The MoGo 4, then, has a better chance at delivering a punchy picture in well-lit settings.

You also get access to the Google TV smart platform through both models. This includes the usual streaming suspects such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV. There is, however, no BBC iPlayer on the cards. There is the option to use Google Cast from a smart device, but it would be nice to have native app support.

From the remote control or settings menu, you can access the auto-focus and auto-keystone correction. This works pretty well in our test room to adjust to the space, although we find ourselves using the manual features to fine-tune.

There is a range of picture modes, but for each unit, we settle on Movie mode with a bit of further adjustment in the settings menu.

Thanks to its better battery life, the MoGo 4 takes this round as well.

** Winner: Xgimi MoGo 4 **

Xgimi Vibe One vs Xgimi MoGo 4: picture

(Image credit: Future)

Despite their small statures and budget price tags, both models are surprisingly cinematic performers with plenty to like.

The Xgimi MoGo 4 provides a punchy yet detailed picture. When watching Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery on Netflix, for example, we say in our review: “It, of course, does not have the detail of bigger, more expensive projectors such as the Nebula X1, but for such a small piece of kit, the MoGo 4 manages to portray a nicely balanced picture, with the branches of trees in the background appearing crisp.”

Colours are incredibly punchy as well, to the extent they sometimes verge towards being overexuberant. This is probably a decision Xgimi has made to compensate for when users are watching films outdoors, but it's certainly noticeable when viewing in a dark room.

When we switch to the Xgimi Vibe One, we don't find the colours to be too vivid. They are, rather, better balanced – which results in a surprisingly cinematic picture.

Projecting Alien: Romulus, the Vibe One shows off its abilities with dark scenes. As a ship floats through the depths of space, the projector presents the dark abyss with an impressively deep black by budget projector standards. Still, the MoGo 4 goes a fair bit darker and manages to dig out more subtlety in the levels of black during the same scene.

Motion handling is better done with the Vibe One. It makes movement feel more natural compared with the MoGo 4, which can smear slightly during fast-paced action.

The MoGo 4, as you would expect considering its higher lumen count, looks brighter and more vibrant than the Vibe One. The latter will be fine for a spot of sunny sport viewing, but expect to lose a fair bit of detail, especially when compared with its more expensive cousin, when watching in a well-lit environment.

While the Xgimi Vibe One nails the basics in terms of motion handling and natural colours, the MoGo 4 is the better performer overall with its brighter picture and deeper blacks.

** Winner: Xgimi MoGo 4 **

Xgimi Vibe One vs Xgimi MoGo 4: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Neither projector manages to blow us away in the audio department. The MoGo 4 features two 6W speakers, while the Vibe One offers two 3W speakers, with both built into their small bodies.

They struggle to push sound far enough to create an immersive audio experience, which results in a rather localised performance.

The MoGo 4 offers voices that are clear and reasonably crisp. It also delivers the upbeat soundtrack to Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, for example, with the right level of expression.

The Vibe One, on the other hand, has a harder time making voices audible. Continuing with Alien: Romulus, we say in our review: “As the android Andy and his human sister Rain rush through the bustling mining colony, their conversation gets muddled with radio chatter in the background, which makes it hard to decipher at points.”

And that’s in a quiet test room – it will be harder to hear during an outdoor viewing with a few guests.

With each model, we recommend investing in a Bluetooth speaker to get a clearer, louder audio experience. Still, the MoGo 4 is the more expressive and clear option, so it is the winner here.

** Winner: Xgimi MoGo 4 **

Xgimi Vibe One vs Xgimi MoGo 4: verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Vibe One is the more affordable of the two projectors here, and its balanced yet detailed picture means it is the winner on a picture-performance-per-pound basis.

But the MoGo 4 delivers a more cinematic image with greater brightness and contrast, making it better suited to use in a bright room – or even outside.

On top of that, the Vibe One's disappointing battery life and inexplicable lack of support for USB-C battery packs mean it's much less practically portable than its more expensive sibling.

So, while the Vibe One's picture performance is very impressive for its low price, the MoGo 4 is worth stretching to for the even better picture quality and much greater practicality.

**Overall winner: Xgimi MoGo 4**