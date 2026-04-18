Looking out of the window first thing in the morning the past few days has brought a smile to my face. That's not because a clown school has been set up right outside, but because the sun has been shining through the cherry blossom trees still clinging to their flowers on my street.

And this beautiful weather comes with all sorts of exciting possibilities. Picnics in the park, leaving work to a still blue sky, and even watching movies outdoors with an affordable portable projector.

But that last option calls for a projector model that can balance two key features in its bid to deliver a practical yet cinematic experience.

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We have tested a fair few budget models over the years, but none have quite managed to strike the correct balance. So what features make for the best projector experience?

First off, a projector can only call itself truly portable if it includes a built-in battery. Ideally, this would last at least two hours so you can watch an average World Cup match and enjoy the entirety of Barbie without the power conking out.

Unfortunately, most budget models struggle to reach this target. That is likely due to the compromise of having a compact build, which leaves less room for a more powerful battery.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Take, for instance, the Xgimi Vibe One (£219 / $269 / AU$479), which we gave an impressive four stars in our review. It sports a light, easy-to-carry build which weighs just 1.4kg. That's about the same as a pineapple.

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Its convenient design, however, comes at the cost of its battery. The built-in battery offers a claimed specific maximum life of 1.2 hours, but this is on Eco mode, which dims the picture considerably.

In our preferred Standard brightness mode, it barely lasts an hour, which is not nearly enough time for a full sports match or even three episodes of Bob's Burgers.

This is more of an issue when you realise that there is no option to charge the projector with a separate power bank.

But what the Vibe One does deliver is a detailed, cinematic picture that outperforms its price tag. In our review, we note: "While expectations must be tempered at this level, the Vibe One does an impressive job of getting the basics right, resulting in a balanced, natural-looking picture".

It's an excellent picture performance from such an affordable model, but it is ultimately let down by its underwhelming battery life. We are yet to find a portable projector that manages to perfectly balance picture quality and battery, but the Vibe One certainly excels in one category and gives us hope for future entries.

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Here is our review of the Xgimi Vibe One

Check out the best portable projectors

And here is our review of the Xgimi MoGo 4