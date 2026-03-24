Headphones brand Grado has announced its new 'Classic Series' of wired headphones, bringing together several of the company’s most recognisable headphone models under the same banner, all united by the addition of Grado's latest 'X2' driver.

Those cans set to get a 'Classic' upgrade include some of our favourite wired headphones from the past few years, including the Award-winning SR325x, the more budget SR80x and premium Grado GS3000x, all five stars. The updated Classic models will replace all of the established 'x' versions currently available.

At the centre of this new Classic Series is Grado’s X2 driver platform, developed to deliver what Grado describes as "improved consistency, control, and refinement" alongside "greater clarity, extension, and balance".

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Each model is tuned in relation to its given housing, with Grado promising an "open, dynamic, and engaging presentation" across the line-up without spoiling the exciting, dynamic sound which has become the brand's signature.

(Image credit: Grado)

The series' cable design has also been updated from developments taken from Grado's premium Signature line, and promises to be lighter, more flexible and more durable.

The new line-up also boasts refined headband designs across the range that promise enhanced comfort and long-term durability, while maintaining that industrial, rough-and-ready aesthetic that makes the Brooklyn-based brand stand out.

The new Classic series consists of updated versions of seven of the company's most recognisable models and will be available from late March. They are as follows:

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- Grado Classic GS3000: priced at £1995 / $1995

- Grado Classic GS1000: priced at £1195 / $1195

- Grado Classic RS1: priced at £750 / $750

- Grado Classic Hemp: priced at £495/ $495

- Grado Classic SR325: priced at £350 / $350

- Grado Classic SR80: priced at £175 / $175

- Grado Classic SR60: priced at $125 / £125

Considering the pedigree of Grado's wired headphones, we're curious to find out if the new updates takes some of these five-star cans to greater heights. Here's hoping that X2 driver platform improves on greatness without throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

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