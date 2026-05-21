Moon expands its high-end Compass range with do-it-all music streamer and 450-watt power amp

The Moon 371 was one of the most capable streaming amplifiers we had the pleasure of encountering this year, nailing practically every aspect of performance across build, features and sound quality.

Moon is now adding to its high-end Compass collection, the line-up from which the 371 is taken, with two new models: the Moon 461 power amplifier and the Moon 491 combined music streamer and preamplifier.

At its core, the new Moon 461 deploys 'MDCA' (Moon distortion-cancelling amplifier) architecture. Originally developed for the brand's flagship North collection, the advanced topology seeks to "reduce distortion and improve signal linearity" for a sound that blends "exceptional clarity and precision".

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The new amplifier's dual proprietary hybrid power supply modules also seek to improve channel separation and reduce crosstalk, again with the aim of diminishing distortion and preserving sonic purity.

The 461 delivers 450 watts into 8 ohms. Physical connections include balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA inputs, as well as twin ethernet ports for connecting to the internet directly.

Moon bills the 461 as being the perfect potential partner for its 491 companion model, with the latter blending music streaming capabilities with a preamplifier, DAC, phono stage and headphone amplifier, all rolled into one.

(Image credit: Moon)

The Moon 491 uses the brand's 'MiND 2' streaming platform, offering UPnP streaming, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, while most major music streaming services, such as Deezer, Qobuz Connect, Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect, are all supported.

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The 491 also comes with an integrated phono stage, offering support for both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges

According to John Carroll, managing director of Renaissance, Moon's UK distributor: “As a pairing, the 461 and 491 represent a complete expression of the Compass Collection. Together they deliver outstanding musical performance and system flexibility, while also forming a visually striking statement that will look exceptional in any environment, from contemporary interiors to traditional spaces.”

The Moon 461 is priced at £4450 / $5000, whereas the 491 will set you back £5950 / $6500. Both products will be available from July, and we'll get our first glimpse of the new products at the Vienna High End show next month.

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