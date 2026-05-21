Moon expands its high-end Compass range with do-it-all music streamer and 450-watt power amp

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Moon announces the 461 power amp and 491 music streamer

Moon 491 and 461 side by side on a traditional hi-fi setup rack
(Image credit: Moon)

The Moon 371 was one of the most capable streaming amplifiers we had the pleasure of encountering this year, nailing practically every aspect of performance across build, features and sound quality.

Moon is now adding to its high-end Compass collection, the line-up from which the 371 is taken, with two new models: the Moon 461 power amplifier and the Moon 491 combined music streamer and preamplifier.

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Moon 461 power amplifier rear panel shot

(Image credit: Moon)

The Moon 491 uses the brand's 'MiND 2' streaming platform, offering UPnP streaming, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, while most major music streaming services, such as Deezer, Qobuz Connect, Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect, are all supported.

The 491 also comes with an integrated phono stage, offering support for both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges

According to John Carroll, managing director of Renaissance, Moon's UK distributor: “As a pairing, the 461 and 491 represent a complete expression of the Compass Collection. Together they deliver outstanding musical performance and system flexibility, while also forming a visually striking statement that will look exceptional in any environment, from contemporary interiors to traditional spaces.”

The Moon 461 is priced at £4450 / $5000, whereas the 491 will set you back £5950 / $6500. Both products will be available from July, and we'll get our first glimpse of the new products at the Vienna High End show next month.

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Read our review of the Moon 371

This neat streaming and vinyl system is a modern take on a classic hi-fi setup – fewer boxes, great sound

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Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

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