Musical Fidelity has announced the launch of its new M5xi and M6xi integrated stereo amplifiers.

Adding to the company’s established M-Series of hi-fi separates, each new model promises a combination of “high-end engineering with modern connectivity” to deliver “exceptional power, precision, and musical transparency”.

The M6xi is the more premium of the pair, so that’s where we’ll start. The new model is built around amplifier topology derived from Musical Fidelity’s Titan amp, configured internally as two independent mono power amps and a separate preamplifier delivering 210 watts of power into 8 ohms.

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The M6xi's main transformer and power supply are housed within a metal enclosure, reducing electromagnetic interference to preserve audio purity and promising a more natural and transparent performance as a result.

The new amp features a built-in moving magnet / moving-coil phono stage with enhanced internal shielding, again to preserve sonic purity. There are also HDMI eARC, optical, coaxial and USB-C digital inputs on board, as well as four RCA line inputs, a balanced XLR input, a line output and a pre output.

Bluetooth is not on the menu, with Musical Fidelity eschewing the technology to focus as much as possible on pure sound-per-pound performance.

(Image credit: Musical Fidelity)

The more affordable M5xi amplifier’s topology is also derived from Musical Fidelity’s established Titan model, but it delivers a slightly lower power output of 140 watts into 8 ohms.

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Again, the M5xi is constructed as two independent mono power amps with a separate preamp stage, while premium signal-path components promise “exceptional stability, authority and musical control”.

Like its bigger brother, the M5xi features a moving magnet / moving-coil phono stage equipped with enhanced internal shielding.

In terms of physical connections, the more affordable amp offers HDMI eARC, optical, coaxial and USB-C digital inputs, alongside four RCA line inputs, a line output and a pre output. As above, there is no Bluetooth available here, either.

Both amplifiers deploy a heavy metal chassis with a centrally mounted volume-dial placed front and centre, flanked by input/output selection buttons on either side.

Both amps are available now in silver or black finishes. The Musical Fidelity M5xi is priced at £2099 / €2290 / $2690, while the M6xi will set you back £2699 / €2990 / $3499.

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