These futuristic Meze headphones are a feast for your eyes – but one detail might make your eyes water

Meze Audio, the Romanian brand responsible for the 99 Classics and Empyrean II, has returned with a new high-end pair of wired over-ear headphones.

The company says the new ARTA headphones are “a passion-project years in the making”, offering the “most immersive” sonic experience it has ever created.

We hope so, considering the ARTA’s eye-watering estimated price of £6000 / $6000. That makes this Meze’s most expensive pair of headphones to date.

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To achieve the ARTA’s “warm-neutral sound signature”, Meze has used a high impedance isodynamic hybrid array from Rinaro.

Founded in Ukraine (then part of the USSR) during the Cold War, Rinaro has spent more than three decades developing planar magnetic drivers. This array, which employs Rinaro’s highest-impedance planar magnetic headphone driver to date, uses the company’s significant experience to deliver a “rich speaker-like presentation”.

Meze says listeners can expect “cleaner transients and a more open presentation” from the ARTA, achieved by way of the cans’ grille, which uses angled acoustic blades to minimise soundwave reflections inside the headphones.

(Image credit: Meze Audio)

The bulkiest headphones in Meze’s roster, these premium cans weigh in at a hefty 495g. But what they might lack in nimbleness, they make up for in beauty.

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With their sleek acoustic grille and matte black finish with metallic accents, the headphones are a true feast for the eyes.

What’s more, the ARTA look likely to live up the luxurious feel we so enjoyed from Meze’s other over-ear headphones, with carbon fibre, leather and quality metals used in their construction.

And wouldn’t it be a shame for any of that to go to waste? Certainly, for the price. Thankfully, the ARTA’s earpads, headband, drivers and earcups can be fully disassembled, serviced and replaced as required.

We don’t yet know what choice of cables will be available with the headphones, but we hope to get further details at their public debut on 4th June at High End Vienna.

The ARTA’s market availability will be announced soon through Meze Audio’s official channels.

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