Noble’s “most ambitious” high-end wireless headphones have an unusual driver design

Noble Audio has announced its latest wireless over-ear headphones, the FoKus Artemis. Expanding on the design of its debut over-ear headphones, the FoKus Apollo – which boasted a world-first design by combining two different types of driver – the Artemis take things one step further, adding yet another driver to the mix.

Priced at £799 / $899 / €949, the new high-end wireless headphones enter the ring against serious competitors such as the Focal Bathys and Dali IO8, both of which we reviewed at five stars.

In this latest design, Noble has used a combination of dynamic, planar and balanced armature drivers to achieve what it promises to be “powerful, spacious and refined” sound.

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With support for Bluetooth 5.4 and multipoint connectivity, the Artemis have been designed for easy switching between connected devices. But those of you who prefer wired headphones, worry not, they also support wired listening thanks to a supplied USB-C to 3.5mm adaptor cable.

A six-microphone array within the headphones enables Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency Mode for blocking out or letting in environmental sound. Proximity sensors have also been included, which pause audio when the headphones are removed and restart it when they are put back on.

(Image credit: Noble Audio)

Developed for use alongside Audiodo Personal Sound, the Artemis allow users to create personalised sound profiles to suit their hearing preferences. This is done via guided hearing assessments, all of which, Noble promises, will be integrated into the refreshed Noble FoKus app in time for release.

With a fully self-replaceable battery which Noble claims lasts up to 50 hours – lowering to 35 hours with ANC enabled – the headphones sport decent battery life for this premium price.

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The wireless headphones weigh less than 350g and feature a fully rotating design, replaceable ear cushions and magnetic detachable ear pads. They come with an IP52 dust- and water-resistance rating.

The Noble FoKus Artemis will be on show at High End Vienna from 4th June, with pre-orders opening the same day. Shipping is expected in July.

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