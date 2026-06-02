Noble Audio’s eye-catching wireless earbuds could be a rival to the five-star Sony XM6

Renowned for high-end in-ear headphones such as the Kronos, Noble Audio is bringing its boutique approach to a more widely accessible price point with the new Osprey wireless earbuds.

Despite not being as costly as the premium Fokus Amadeus , the Osprey has had no detail spared in its design. It sports a striking marbled aesthetic finish, keeping it in line with the glamour of other Noble offerings. The charging case, which is made of aluminium, further enhances the premium feel.

At the heart of the earbuds’ design is a hybrid dual-driver configuration, which pairs a 10mm dynamic driver with a custom balanced armature to achieve, says Noble, “confident, controlled bass, a natural and expressive midrange, and clean, extended highs”.

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Supporting Bluetooth 5.4, featuring the high-quality LDAC alongside standard SBC and AAC codecs, the earbuds also offer multipoint connectivity and TrueWireless Mirroring to allow easy switching between connected devices. They can also be used in conjunction with the Noble Audio app, which offers EQ modes and firmware updates.

The earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation to block out external sounds, while Hearing Through mode acts as an ambient or transparency mode to let outside sounds in. Integrated clear voice capture technology and dual microphones are used to ensure clearer voice calls.

The Osprey’s battery life is somewhat shorter than its premium counterparts’, offering seven hours of reliable playback with active noise cancellation disabled, and five with ANC on. The charging case extends this total listening time, allowing four additional full charges for 35 hours of playback. A 10-minute quick charge via USB-C will also provide two extra hours of playback.

The Noble Osprey will cost you £199 / €225 / $199, just shy of the five star Sony WF-1000XM6, which is our most highly recommended premium wireless earbuds.

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If the Osprey’s ambitious design is enough to tempt you, pre-orders open on 4th June, with shipping expected by the end of the month. The earbuds will also be available to try at the High End Vienna 2026 showcase.

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