With a whopping 13 drivers, Noble's luxury IEMs have enough firepower to make a samurai tremble

News
By published

The flagship Shogun arrive alongside the high-end Agis II

Noble Audio IEMs on a black background
(Image credit: Noble Audio)

Noble Audio is seeking to "redefine the listening experience for audiophiles and professionals alike" with its latest duo of in-ear headphones: the Agis II and the flagship Shogun.

The flagship Shogun do tend to demand the eye's attention somewhat, so we'll start with them.

Packed with enough drive units to make a samurai sweat, the Shogun feature a 13-driver configuration consisting of a 10mm composite diaphragm dynamic driver, two bone conduction drivers, six balanced armature drivers and four electrostatic units, all combining to produce "deep, controlled bass", "articulate mids" and an "extended, natural treble".

The Shogun's acoustic chamber has been engineered for an optimised frequency response for a more balanced listen.

With a Feudal Japan-inspired design that puts some of Campfire Audio's most out-there incarnations in the shade, the exterior of the Shogun's resin shell is inspired by the Gosuke armour of the Tokugawa Shogunate, with a gold 'Oni' mask symbolising "strength and precision". Plus, it looks really cool.

Noble Audio Agis II IEMs on a white background

(Image credit: Noble Audio)

The slightly less costly Agis II, meanwhile, aim to offer exceptional audio performance from their 8-driver hybrid array, offering "improved imaging, depth, and a more expansive soundstage" than their predecessors.

Aimed at audiophiles, musicians and professionals, the Agis II seek a balance of clarity, power and precision in a premium package.

It's not quite the lucky number 13 of the Shogun, but the Agis II still feature an eight-drive hybrid array in pursuit of a deep, expansive soundstage with plenty of clarity and power to match.

The IEMs are housed in a black resin shell with a sleek, stylish finish, and come with an 8-core premium cable with switchable plugs.

Both the Shogun and Agis II will officially launch on April 5th, 2025, with pre-orders opening on March 25th.

The Shogun will retail for £3900 / $3900 / €3900, while the Agis II will cost £1799 / $1799 / €1799.

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

