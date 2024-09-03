Noble Audio's debut over-ears take on Apple and Bose with a world's first driver design

Noble Audio is known for its high-end earbuds, many of which wouldn’t look out of place in a gemstone collection, but after more than a decade in the IEM business it is today spreading its wing further into the headphones market with its first pair of over-ears. The FoKus Apollo are premium wireless models with active noise cancellation, with a £599/$649/AU$tbc price tag putting them in the firing line of the five-star Apple AirPods Max, Bose QC Ultra, Focal Bathy and Mark Levinson No.5909.

They look to justify that eminent position on paper with a generous 80-hour battery life; Bluetooth 5.3 with aptX HD and LDAC codec support and Bluetooth Multipoint; a design featuring aluminium (frame), Alcantara (headband) and pleather (earpads); and, most importantly, a unique driver arrangement. Indeed, they look to stand out from the crowd by being the first to use a hybrid dynamic and planar magnetic driver.

Noble has patented its 40mm dynamic and 14.5mm planar magnetic hybrid, which it says produces “a stunningly blissful audio experience like no other” – one that delivers the former driver type’s bass quality alongside the latter’s clarity for best-of-both-worlds performance.

(Image credit: Noble Audio)

The use of three microphones on each cup supposedly helps the hybrid ANC system reduce up to 35 decibels of noise. The increasingly universal transparency mode, which temporarily amplifies external sounds to allow users to hear, say, train announcements or traffic, is present too. And the FocKus Apollo are good for 60 hours of battery life with ANC activated (or an extra 20 hours when it isn’t) – a level of endurance up there with the very best.

Realising that built-in mics can only do so much when it comes to voice call clarity, Noble is also supplying a removable boom mic in the box – particularly handy for those who use wireless headphones for gaming or work calls, then. Also in the box is a 3.5mm auxiliary cable for wired listening (with a flight adaptor), a USB-C cable for charging, and a carry case.

The Noble FoKus Apollo go on sale today.

