Rotel relaunched its Michi line of high-end hi-fi electronics back in 2019, and now it wants to bring a slice of that level of performance to a more affordable price point courtesy of its new Michi Prestige Series.

According to the press release, “The Prestige Series has been created for discerning listeners seeking a path into the Michi family that reflects the brand’s heritage of robust power supplies, rigorous circuit isolation and low-noise architectures – presented in an industrial design that looks and feels as premium as it sounds.”

And the first of these products out of the Rotel factory will be the Michi X430 stereo amplifier and Q430 CD player.

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They’ve been designed along similar lines to their pricier siblings, with a black finish, glass front, precision-milled aluminium chassis (complete with chamfered edges), plus knurled, metal controls.

(Image credit: Rotel)

The Michi Prestige X430 boasts 210W of Class A/B amplification (per channel, into eight ohms) and houses a premium ES9039Q2M DAC, HDMI ARC connectivity and a full selection of inputs, including balanced XLR and analogue RCA sockets.

You also get a moving magnet phono stage for connecting to a compatible record player, a DSD/PCM-compatible USB-C input for playing audio straight from a laptop and aptX Bluetooth connectivity.

Finishing off the spec sheet, you also have twin subwoofer outputs.

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The glass front panel includes a customisable full colour TFT display, and includes the option of choosing between a Spectrum or VU meter view.

The Michi Prestige X430 will cost £4499 / €4999 / $4999 when it goes on sale in the first quarter of this year.

(Image credit: Rotel)

Switching to the Q430 CD player, it also has a glass front with a full colour TFT display, which can show CD album artwork. You’ll find control buttons on the front and an opening for the floating, front-loading CD mechanism.

Inside the chassis, there’s a multi-stage isolated power regulation to reduce noise and distortion and the Q430 also uses an eight-channel 32-bit ESS Sabre ES9028PRO DAC, which claims exceptional imaging, low noise and dynamic headroom.

The player includes a coaxial digital output, so you could opt to use it as a CD transport, but you also have normal balanced XLR and RCA outputs.

The Michi Prestige Q430 will go on sale during the third quarter of 2026 and is set to cost £3599 / €3999 / $3999.

As with all Rotel and Michi electronics, the power transformers for both the Q430 and X430 are manufactured in-house. Both separates also feature custom-engineered capacitors and ultra-low-noise power supplies for optimum performance.

A knock-on effect of the Prestige range's introduction is that pricier Michi components, such as the X3 integrated amplifier and Q5 CD player, are now part of the newly named Michi Reference Series, which showcases the brand’s higher-end electronics.

Both of these products received glowing five-star reviews from our test team, so it will be interesting to see if this stellar level of performance and sound quality can trickle down to the Prestige line.

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