In our dedicated AV test room, there is a wide range of discs that we rely on to put a variety of home cinema hardware to the test. Whether it is a premium 4K projector or a budget soundbar system, every product needs to be put through its paces with the right test discs.

And one of the most enjoyable discs that lives on our shelves is celebrating its 40th birthday this year. Enter Jim Henson's Labyrinth, a fantastical classic that has delighted audiences since 1986.

If the film has somehow passed you by, let me fill you in. It follows teenager Sarah, who wishes her baby brother Toby would go away to the Goblin King (played by David Bowie). But when her wish comes true, she finds herself navigating a mystical world to get him back.

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For physical media collectors or big fans of the film, there's exciting news to mark the anniversary. You can get a collector's edition of the film, complete with a 4K steelbook. As well as the film, a selection of bonus featurettes can be found, including Inside the Labyrinth, which is a making-of documentary, and audio commentary with the conceptual designer Brian Froud. There is also a contact juggling tutorial... I can't say I'm not intrigued to see that.

That all comes in at the rather hefty price of £70 at HMV. If you want the steelbook on its own, you can snag the disc for the cheaper price tag of £32.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Columbia Pictures / HMV)

It might not be the most technically challenging, as there are no demanding fight scenes or tricky segments to push a TV's upscaling powers, for example. But the physical effects Henson is famous for remain wonderful to behold, whether that is the dizzying visuals of the Escher-inspired staircase or the tactile-looking puppet cast.

Like, say, Little Shop of Horrors and A Nightmare Before Christmas, its stellar score, including team favourite Magic Dance, makes it a great way to gauge your audio system’s performance, even if it lacks the Dolby Atmos presentation that a more modern movie would enjoy.

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Plus, hearing David Bowie absolutely hamming it up as the swaggering Goblin King is always a pleasure.

Both the steelbook and the collector's edition bundle will be released on 22 June, and you can pre-order from HMV now.

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