Onkyo celebrates 80 years with Anniversary Edition Muse Y-50 streaming amplifier and Creator Series desktop speakers

Onkyo originally teased the Muse Y-50 Network Integrated Amplifier Anniversary Edition back in January at CES, but we didn’t know the full model name at the time (nor how much of a mouthful it would be) or the pricing.

The new unit is inspired by the Onkyo Integra M-588 amplifier from the early 1990s, which had real-wood walnut side panels and illuminated meters. The Y-50 gets Bordeaux walnut side panels and an aluminium front panel finished in champagne gold.

The special-edition Y-50 gets a 5.46-inch colour LCD display which can be used to show track information, access settings and also display analogue-style VU meters.

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You can take control of the Y-50 through Onkyo’s Controller app, and it also comes with proprietary room-calibration software specifically developed for the Muse series.

Amplification is 250 watts of Class D power (into 4-ohms), and connectivity options include analogue RCA, coaxial digital, HDMI ARC, ethernet, wi-fi, and a moving-magnet/moving-coil compatible phono stage.

Streaming support extends to Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Qobuz Connect, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Qplay.

(Image credit: Onkyo)

Onkyo’s Creator GX-30ARC and GX-10DB Powered Monitor Anniversary Limited Edition speakers bring (as well as another mouthful) a new industrial design to two models which are already on the market.

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We gave the GX-30ARC five stars when we tested them back in January, so you already know they are among the best desktop speakers around.

The revamped design for the anniversary edition includes tweaked proportions, dark silver trim rings, textured black baffles, a Bordeaux walnut finish, and black, angled stands. The new look has been inspired by Onkyo D-200 Liverpool monitors, which the company introduced back in 1987.

As with the standard versions, which launched at the start of 2026, these models still use Class D amplification and include features such as Bluetooth 5.3, a USB-C input, an optical digital input, a phono input and a subwoofer pre-out. The more expensive GX-30ARC also boast HDMI ARC connectivity.

Pricing will be $1699 for the Muse Y-50 Anniversary Edition, $399 for the GX-30ARC and $299 for the GX-10DB when they all go on sale in August.

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