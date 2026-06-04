Ruark’s gorgeous streaming amplifier blends “analogue charm with digital convenience” and features an integrated CD player

We are big fans of Ruark Audio's R610 streaming amplifier. Indeed, its vintage-inspired design and smooth, dynamic sound nabbed it a 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award win.

Ruark has now launched a bigger brother, the R710. It builds upon the excellent R610 (£1199 / $1599 / AU$2299) by adding more power and, due to popular demand, an integrated CD player.

Seeing that CDs are having a revival, the team at Ruark (who are “lifelong vinyl and CD fans”) have incorporated a CD drive into the R710 music system, with the slot-loading mechanism cleverly hidden amongst the wooden slats adorning the front of the unit. Ruark calls CDs “the last tangible music format” and believes that CDs can offer “superior sound over streaming”.

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That doesn’t mean Ruark has completely ignored the most dominant way we listen to music these days; there are ample network-streaming features included in the R710. Popular music streaming services such as Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Spotify Connect are available alongside AirPlay, Google Cast, Bluetooth aptX HD, and internet radio.

You can also stream hi-res audio files from a connected NAS drive or via USB, with up to 32-bit/192kHz PCM file resolution supported.

(Image credit: Ruark Audio)

As with the R610, the R710 features Class D amplification, but the power output has been beefed up considerably, to 200W per channel. In comparison, the R610 features 75W per channel. The more powerful R710 unit features a custom switch-mode power supply, and Ruark has also taken care with the layout of the internal circuit, from using audio-grade components to keeping signal paths short and direct.

The R710 is also bigger than the R610’s compact footprint, and features a larger 6.8-inch full-colour display screen to show off album artwork, track info and input selection.

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Around the back, you’ll find a good complement of digital and analogue connections, including RCA line level, optical, USB-C, and an HDMI eARC input to use it with a TV. Continuing the love for physical media, there is a built-in moving-magnet phono stage so you can directly connect a turntable.

Effectively, you can play music from pretty much any source and in any popular format you have (bar DSD) through the R710.

(Image credit: Ruark Audio)

The R710’s cabinet design remains visually consistent with the R610 and the rest of the 100 Series, and features the brand’s iconic and tactile RotoDial controller embedded on top of the unit, with a matching Bluetooth remote.

The R710 aims to combine “analogue charm with digital convenience”, with Ruark having designed the more powerful streaming amp for both serious listeners and “anyone who wants their home to sound extraordinary”. Its gorgeous lifestyle-friendly looks are a bonus, too.

The Ruark R710 will be available in fused walnut veneer or satin charcoal lacquer finishes, and is available to buy later in this year for £2199 / €2699.

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