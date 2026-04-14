Horror fans, rejoice! Nia DeCosta's 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple just got a 4K Blu-ray release.

If you were not aware, the post-apocalyptic film is the second instalment in a planned 28 Years Later trilogy. The films portray the collapse of humanity following the outbreak of a virus that causes victims to enter a state of murderous rage.

This instalment received an impressive 92 per cent on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as 88 per cent on the Popcornmeter.

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For cinephiles looking to build their disc collection with something extra special, there's also a limited edition steelbook.

Both the steelbook and the 4K Blu-ray include a selection of bonus material, including a commentary from DeCosta and three behind-the-scenes featurettes.

There isn't much more detail on what those featurettes entail but we do know that they're called New Blood, The Doctor and the Devil, and Beneath the Rage.

In terms of surround sound, Dolby Atmos is available with both versions, which is welcome news for those wanting a more immersive audio experience.

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Check out the exclusive artwork featured on the steelbook's cover. (Image credit: Sony Pictures / Columbia Pictures)

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is a great watch (the first 20 minutes had us hiding behind our hands) and a great way to test out your home cinema system.

In fact, What Hi-Fi? editor-in-chief, Alastair Stevenson, has a particular scene to recommend.

Before you read any further, allow me to issue a big old spoiler warning for those of you who have yet to watch the film.

Still here? OK, you have been warned...

The scene in question sees Ralph Fiennes' Dr Ian Kelson emerge from a skull-filled cave to greet a gang of Satan worshippers. He blasts Iron Maiden's The Number of the Beast and fills the space with extravagant pyrotechnics to convince them he is the devil. You know, your average Tuesday evening.

This makes for an incredibly striking visual performance, with the vibrant oranges and reds standing out against the dark interior of the bone temple.

It's easy to produce an image that looks either over-baked or too murky, but a top-notch picture should balance the dark detail and vibrant colours.

Your system's audio will also be put to the test, as the heavy metal track swirls around room, and Kelson screams along.

If you are tempted to snag the 4K Blu-ray or steelbook release to experience these jaw-dropping visuals from the comfort of your home, you can pre-order via HMV or Amazon, with the discs being released on 20th April.

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