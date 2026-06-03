After eight years, Acoustic Energy finally updates its fanastic five-star active speakers

We hold the original Acoustic Energy AE1 Active speakers – tested originally in 2018 for £1000 – in such high esteem that they have held a firm spot in our best active speakers guide even as newer models with fancy wireless features have come along in the intervening years.

And now, after eight long years, the "new and improved" Acoustic Energy AE Active speakers are finally here. These speakers have been updated and upgraded, both acoustically and aesthetically, and promise to deliver a "compact, self-powered speaker system" that builds on the brand's 40-year heritage of precision engineering.

As before, these are fully active, two-way speakers that feature updated built-in Class A/B amplification. There are dedicated 50W amplifiers for each drive unit, which Acoustic Energy says allows for precise driver control, dynamic headroom and delivering "exceptional clarity." High-quality linear power supplies are used to ensure a consistent, low-noise performance across the frequency range.

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(Image credit: Acoustic Energy)

Unlike many modern active speakers, there is no network streaming or Bluetooth on board; there isn't even a DAC. The AE Active are "designed with purity in mind" and feature a fully analogue signal path, thus avoiding any digital processing to "preserve audio integrity."

The brand's design team did experiment with modern features such as wireless inputs, switch mode power supplies, Class D amplification and DSP, but says that "none delivered the audio performance befitting of a loudspeaker wearing the legendary AE1 badge."

One new feature is an auto on/off switch, which was included after feedback from customers of the original AE1 Active.

The two-way speakers continue Acoustic Energy's tradition of using all-metal drivers, with a new 5th generation 12.5cm pure-piston ceramic/aluminium mid/bass cone that offers "exceptional stiffness at low weight". This was originally developed for the very lovely AE1 40th Anniversary speakers, and aims to reduce distortion and minimise cone flex.

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This is combined with a 27mm aluminium dome tweeter with the brand's proprietary Wide Dispersion Technology (WDT), which should result in a wide soundstage with "outstanding accuracy and detail."

The AE Active keeps connections simple with balanced XLR and RCA line level inputs, into which you can plug in a variety of components – including DACs, music streamers, preamps and more. Bass and treble controls return, which allow you to fine tune the speakers' performance to your room's acoustics.

(Image credit: Acoustic Energy)

The speakers continue to keep their compact footprint, while the cabinet has been wholly redesigned, with extensive bracing, internal damping panels and a bran-new slot reflex port. They will also be available in three premium finishes: Walnut Satin Wood Veneer, High Gloss Black, High Gloss White.

Acoustic Energy says the AE Active are suited to home audio systems as well as being used as studio monitors, promising to deliver a combination of "performance, versatility and simplicity".

Mat Spandl, Acoustic Energy's MD, says: “The AE Active represents our commitment to delivering true high-fidelity performance without unnecessary complexity. By focusing on analogue design principles and integrating amplification directly within the speaker, we’ve created an updated system that offers even better high-quality audio performance with modern convenience.”

The new Acoustic Energy AE Active speakers will be available from July 2026 for £1250 per pair.

We are huge fans of the original, Award-winning AE1 Active speakers, praising their ability to "do everything with a flourish", with superb clarity and balance going hand-in-hand with a rhythmically exciting and dynamic performance. We struggled to think of an external amplifiers/passive speaker pairing that could better the AE1 for the same price back then.

We hope the new, updated AE Active speakers continue that strong legacy – we can't to hear how they sound.

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Read our original Acoustic Energy AE1 Active review

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