Kerr Acoustic has lifted the lid on its latest pair of speakers, the K400.

The new standmounts are the company's most compact speakers yet, teasing a "home-friendly" design which brings technologies and design lessons from more premium models, such as the five-star K300 Mk3, to a more slimmed-down format.

The new standmounts employ a two-way design, drawing heavily on the engineering of the more premium K300 speakers. Inside, the K400 deploy a 150mm mid-bass unit is paired with a 45mm true ribbon tweeter, teasing a "majestic sense of scale" despite the cabinets' modest dimensions.

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Like all Kerr speakers, the K400 use the brand's own transmission line loading technology in pursuit of a "well-controlled and extended bass" and a "clear, uncoloured midrange". The crossover, meanwhile, incorporates premium film capacitors and copper air-core inductors.

(Image credit: Kerr Acoustic)

On the outside, the K400 also take inspiration from their K300 counterparts, with the cabinets using a birch plywood baffle alongside 12mm internal bracing for greater rigidity and reduced unwanted resonance.

According to founder Jes Kerr, the new K400, "take many of the same ingredients and design philosophy that made our K300 so special, and presents them in a more compact format that opens them up to users seeking a more compact loudspeaker".

Kerr Acoustic's new K400 standmounts will be available to pre-order from 8th May in a range of finishes. Prices are as follows:

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Real wood veneer: £4695

Satin lacquer: £4925

High gloss lacquer: £5125

High gloss veneer: £5345

A pair of stands, sold separately, will set you back £595.

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