Kerr's compact standmounts promise pro-level performance for smaller listening spaces

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Kerr unveils the K400 standmounts

Kerr Acoustic K400 standmount speaker on a white background
(Image credit: Kerr Acoustic)

Kerr Acoustic has lifted the lid on its latest pair of speakers, the K400.

The new standmounts are the company's most compact speakers yet, teasing a "home-friendly" design which brings technologies and design lessons from more premium models, such as the five-star K300 Mk3, to a more slimmed-down format.

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Kerr Acoustic K400 standmount speaker on a white background

(Image credit: Kerr Acoustic)

On the outside, the K400 also take inspiration from their K300 counterparts, with the cabinets using a birch plywood baffle alongside 12mm internal bracing for greater rigidity and reduced unwanted resonance.

According to founder Jes Kerr, the new K400, "take many of the same ingredients and design philosophy that made our K300 so special, and presents them in a more compact format that opens them up to users seeking a more compact loudspeaker".

Kerr Acoustic's new K400 standmounts will be available to pre-order from 8th May in a range of finishes. Prices are as follows:

  • Real wood veneer: £4695
  • Satin lacquer: £4925
  • High gloss lacquer: £5125
  • High gloss veneer: £5345

A pair of stands, sold separately, will set you back £595.

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Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

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