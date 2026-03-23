Welcome to the latest entry to our regular Rewind hi-fi and home cinema news digest, where our experts once again detail the top stories to break over the past seven days.

And it was a busy week – we saw the long-awaited Apple AirPods Max 2, fresh Rotel Michi separates and Philips OLED TVs break cover.

Here’s what you need to know.

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Philips launched a lot of products – including its latest OLED TVs

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A constant supply of air miles is one of the unexpected perks of being a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?, and last week senior staff writer Lewis Empson proved that point when he jetted off to Germany to cover Philips' 2026 product launch event.

He we saw everything from a retro-inspired boombox to an unexpected micro system but it was the firm's new flagship OLED TVs that stole the show.

The stars are the firm’s new flagship OLED951 and OLED911 sets, which are being marketed as the first in the world to support Dolby Vision 2 Max HDR.

Read the full story: Philips announces 2026 TV lineup with Tandem OLED, RGB Mini LED and Dolby Vision 2 Max

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Rotel has new Michi separates

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Our deputy editor, Andy Madden, also took a sojourn to China to cover the launch of Rotel’s new Michi Prestige series of separates.

As it stands, the new lineup includes the Michi X430 stereo amplifier and Q430 CD player, though the firm plans to expand the series later down the line.

Despite the “Prestige” branding, the new Michi line is designed to bring the hardware and features in this high-end range down in price.

But don’t take that as meaning the new products will be “cheap”. The Michi Prestige X430 will cost £4499 (€4999 / $4999) when it goes on sale later this year. The Michi Prestige Q430is set to cost £3599 (€3999 / $3999).

Are they any good? It’s too early to say, but Andy did walk away with a positive impression after having an opening listen at the Rotel factory: “Rotel could have gone one of two ways with Michi, and it’s interesting to see it go the more affordable route for its newest components.

"It could be a shrewd move if you get a large chunk of the performance of its more expensive components at a lower price point. We can’t wait to try them out!”

Read our Rotel Michi Prestige X430/Q430 hands-on

Apple’s second wireless over-ears are finally here

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Apple’s AirPods Max have been a staple recommendation we give to iPhone users for years. And for good reason – they offer great audio to this day despite being a little long in the tooth by wireless headphone standards.

Which is why, when Apple unveiled new AirPods Max 2 headphones, which it claims will offer better ANC, improved audio quality and more thanks to the use of a new H2 chipset and a custom new high dynamic range amplifier, it caught our attention.

The new AirPods Max 2 are set to be available to order on 25th March, priced at £499 ($549). We’re hoping to get a sample in for testing in the not-too-distant future, so watch this space.

Read the full story: They're here! The AirPods Max 2 have arrived, teasing improved ANC, better sound and a raft of cutting edge features

A “first” for wireless headphones

(Image credit: Écoute)

While we’re talking about wireless headphones, last week we also saw a first in the market: a set of premium wireless cans with a built-in DAC and valve preamp.

Market newcomer Écoute Audio unveiled its new TH1 headphones last week, claiming it’s the world’s first premium “wireless headphone hi-fi system” – and with the cans featuring a lot of built-in hardware, including valve-based preamp stage, a DAC and dual-mono amplification, there’s some truth to that claim, at least on paper.

While we’re yet to see if any of this translates into good audio quality, the atypical design certainly turned a few heads when the press release landed in our inbox.

Read the full story: Meet the world's first wireless headphones with a built-in DAC and valve preamp

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