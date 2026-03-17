Philips has officially unveiled its 2026 TV lineup, with new Ambilight-equipped models launching across its OLED and Mini LED ranges.

The European AV company has confirmed the next generation of its flagship OLED+ TVs with the OLED951 and OLED911, with the latter replacing the excellent OLED910 from last year.

The biggest new feature for 2026 is AmbiScape, which allows Philips TVs to interface with smart bulbs from the likes of Philips Hue, IKEA and NanoLeaf to create a more immersive AmbiLight experience that lights up your whole room.

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Both of these TVs utilise the latest generation Primary RGB Tandem OLED 2.0 panels, with Philips quoting an astounding peak brightness figure of 4500 nits, as well as improved reflection-mitigating properties, which will reportedly combat more than 99% of on-screen reflections.

Both TVs also support refresh rates up to 165Hz, and Philips now joins the likes of Samsung and LG by offering four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets (all of which support VRR and ALLM) thanks to the inclusion of the MediaTek Pentonic 800 chipset.

All of Philips' upcoming TVs support HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, though the OLED951 and OLED911 will be among the first TVs in the world to support Dolby Vision 2 Max.

This will use AI-backed software to deliver the best Dolby Vision picture experience based on the precise content you're watching, applying the Authentic Motion and Precision Black picture settings where needed.

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Dolby Atmos audio is also supported, although these TVs feature different sound systems.

The OLED951 features a discreet 70W 2.2 channel sound system, comprised of dedicated two-way left and right speakers controlled via an accurate digital crossover.

The single woofer featured on the OLED950 has been replaced by two smaller bass drivers, too, each of which sits in redesigned enclosures. This has allowed Philips to make this TV slimmer without, it promises, compromising the audio performance.

The OLED911, on the other hand, continues the brand's longstanding partnership with Bowers & Wilkins, as it sports a dedicated bottom-mounted soundbar-style speaker. This is now a sleek, rounded "lozenge" style speaker bar, which comes in two different sizes depending on the screen size you choose.

The TV houses dedicated left, centre and right channels, each of which features two new 45mm mid-range glass-fibre drivers alongside a 19mm titanium dome tweeter and an improved Nautilus tube design.

These mid-range drivers are isolated from the rigid system enclosure, according to Philips, while the other drivers feature "newly developed, high-damping, TPE isolation mountings" for reduced vibration.

The subwoofer found on the OLED910 has also been replaced with a slimmer 75mm subwoofer, which is "supported by four, force-cancelling, passive radiators", which are now mounted with improved isolation to reduced vibrations.

The slimmer subwoofer has also allowed Philips to reduce the maximum thickness of the set from 47.3mm to 39.9mm.

If that doesn't sound like it'll meet your bass needs, then Philips will also allow users to connect an external subwoofer directly to the OLED911.

In total, this system features a combined power output of 81W, with eight dedicated channels of amplification powering each speaker.

Moving away from sound and onto the processors, these TVs sport the same 10th Gen P5 AI processor. The difference is that the OLED911 features one processor, whereas the OLED951 sports a dual processor arrangement.

This processing power will support a range of AI-backed picture processing features, including a more precise AI HDR tone mapping, and a new AI HDR expansion/restore feature that uses "frame-by-frame analysis to measure the incoming HDR signal and restore the original light output of the content, matched to the peak light output of the display". Which certainly sounds clever.

Interestingly, Philips is moving away from Google TV this year, with both of these flagship models using the company's TitanOS system instead. This system already supports a wide range of international streaming apps, though Apple TV is the only omission; thankfully, it will be added this summer.

The Philips OLED911 will come in the same 55, 65 and 77-inch sizes as the OLED910, as well as a new 48-inch screen size. Philips joins LG and Samsung in embracing this smaller screen size for its flagship set.

The OLED951 will launch in 55 and 65-inch sizes, and will feature a premium, slim-bezel design with metal feet.

New mid-range OLEDs

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips is also bolstering its mid-range OLED offerings with new additions to its 800 and 700 series TV lineups.

The OLED811 will feature an OLED EX panel (or "traditional" OLED, as we often refer to it) rather than the Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology used by its larger siblings.

Philips quotes a peak brightness of 2500 nits across the 55-, 65- and 77-inch versions, with a presumably slightly lower light output on the 42- and 48-inch models.

However, Philips has included the same 10th Gen P5 AI processor as the flagship models and the MediaTek Pentonic 800 chipset, making it a potential rival to the LG C5 for serious gamers, thanks to the inclusion of four HDMI 2.1 sockets.

Also supported is the AmbiScape lighting system and the same HDR agnostic approach, which includes both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision 2 Max. Alongside this is Dolby Atmos support via the 70W 2.2 speaker system (50W on the 42-inch model), and the TitanOS smart system.

Sitting below this is the OLED761, which is a follow-up to the excellent OLED760. Much like Panasonic's new Z86C, Philips has incorporated the affordable new OLED SE panel from LG Display, which will reportedly support a peak light output of 1000 nits.

AmbiScape is, once again, supported, and this entry-level OLED features the step-down 7th Gen P5 AI processing. Moreover, the OLED761 features four HDMI 2.1 sockets, which support gaming up to 4K/120Hz with VRR and ALLM.

The OLED761 will launch in 55-inch this August and 65- and 77-inch models in October.

RGB Mini LED joins the lineup

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips is also launching a new range of backlit TVs, and it's embracing the latest panel innovation with the MLED981.

This is the company's first RGB Mini LED TV, and it will sit above the QLED models within the company's range. Interestingly, Philips is propositioning this screen technology below all of its OLED models, even the entry-level OLED761.

Launching in October in just one screen size, 85 inches, the MLED981 packs in an impressive 11,520 dimming zones, with a claimed peak brightness of 2500 nits. Philips promises improved halo control and reduced motion artefacts.

The 10th Gen P5 AI processor supports many of the same AI features as the OLED flagships, and Dolby Vision 2 Max is also included. Titan OS, however, is supported, and the MLED981 sports a 70W, 4.1 sound system, with two down-firing drivers, two side firing-drivers, plus a rear-mounted subwoofer.

Continuing the theme of large TVs, Philips is also introducing its biggest Ambilight TVs to date.

The PQS9001 or "The One" is a QLED model, and will be available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85- and 100-inch sizes. It supports the "standard" version of Dolby Vision 2, and the sound system varies greatly depending on the size.

The 43-inch model features a 20W 2.0 system, the 50-inch to 65-inch sets have a 40W 4.0 system, while the 75-, 85- and 100-inch sets include 50W 2.1 sound systems.

The PQS9001 will launch in June in 43- to 85-inch sizes, and the 100-inch model will follow in October.

That's a lot of new Philips TVs to look forward to. The all-important pricing for all these models is yet to be confirmed.

We're on the ground at Philips' TV launch event and will be bringing you more news and first impressions in the coming days.

MORE:

Read our full Philips OLED910 review

As well as our Philips OLED760 review

And check out our picks for the best OLED TVs