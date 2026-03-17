Philips announces 2026 TV lineup with Tandem OLED, RGB Mini LED and Dolby Vision 2 Max

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Philips is going all-in with its 2026 TVs

Philips OLED911 wall mounted in a modern living room
(Image credit: Philips)

Philips has officially unveiled its 2026 TV lineup, with new Ambilight-equipped models launching across its OLED and Mini LED ranges.

The European AV company has confirmed the next generation of its flagship OLED+ TVs with the OLED951 and OLED911, with the latter replacing the excellent OLED910 from last year.

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New mid-range OLEDs

Philips OLED811 on a white background

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips is also bolstering its mid-range OLED offerings with new additions to its 800 and 700 series TV lineups.

The OLED811 will feature an OLED EX panel (or "traditional" OLED, as we often refer to it) rather than the Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology used by its larger siblings.

Philips quotes a peak brightness of 2500 nits across the 55-, 65- and 77-inch versions, with a presumably slightly lower light output on the 42- and 48-inch models.

However, Philips has included the same 10th Gen P5 AI processor as the flagship models and the MediaTek Pentonic 800 chipset, making it a potential rival to the LG C5 for serious gamers, thanks to the inclusion of four HDMI 2.1 sockets.

Also supported is the AmbiScape lighting system and the same HDR agnostic approach, which includes both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision 2 Max. Alongside this is Dolby Atmos support via the 70W 2.2 speaker system (50W on the 42-inch model), and the TitanOS smart system.

Sitting below this is the OLED761, which is a follow-up to the excellent OLED760. Much like Panasonic's new Z86C, Philips has incorporated the affordable new OLED SE panel from LG Display, which will reportedly support a peak light output of 1000 nits.

AmbiScape is, once again, supported, and this entry-level OLED features the step-down 7th Gen P5 AI processing. Moreover, the OLED761 features four HDMI 2.1 sockets, which support gaming up to 4K/120Hz with VRR and ALLM.

The OLED761 will launch in 55-inch this August and 65- and 77-inch models in October.

RGB Mini LED joins the lineup

Philips MLED981 on a white background

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips is also launching a new range of backlit TVs, and it's embracing the latest panel innovation with the MLED981.

This is the company's first RGB Mini LED TV, and it will sit above the QLED models within the company's range. Interestingly, Philips is propositioning this screen technology below all of its OLED models, even the entry-level OLED761.

Launching in October in just one screen size, 85 inches, the MLED981 packs in an impressive 11,520 dimming zones, with a claimed peak brightness of 2500 nits. Philips promises improved halo control and reduced motion artefacts.

The 10th Gen P5 AI processor supports many of the same AI features as the OLED flagships, and Dolby Vision 2 Max is also included. Titan OS, however, is supported, and the MLED981 sports a 70W, 4.1 sound system, with two down-firing drivers, two side firing-drivers, plus a rear-mounted subwoofer.

Continuing the theme of large TVs, Philips is also introducing its biggest Ambilight TVs to date.

The PQS9001 or "The One" is a QLED model, and will be available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85- and 100-inch sizes. It supports the "standard" version of Dolby Vision 2, and the sound system varies greatly depending on the size.

The 43-inch model features a 20W 2.0 system, the 50-inch to 65-inch sets have a 40W 4.0 system, while the 75-, 85- and 100-inch sets include 50W 2.1 sound systems.

The PQS9001 will launch in June in 43- to 85-inch sizes, and the 100-inch model will follow in October.

That's a lot of new Philips TVs to look forward to. The all-important pricing for all these models is yet to be confirmed.

We're on the ground at Philips' TV launch event and will be bringing you more news and first impressions in the coming days.

MORE:

Read our full Philips OLED910 review

As well as our Philips OLED760 review

And check out our picks for the best OLED TVs

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

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