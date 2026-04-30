British brand Majority Audio has unveiled D100X powered Bluetooth bookshelf speakers, billing them as a "compact yet powerful audio set-up" built to give a budget sonic boost to your musical, cinematic or gaming experience.

Designed to be as happy on an office desktop as slotting into a small-scale hi-fi system, the new D100X boast up to 100 watts of output power from their compact design, while carbon fibre speaker cones promise "clarity and depth across all audio types".

The D100X offer Bluetooth 5.3 streaming for listening wirelessly, while physical inputs include HDMI ARC for connecting to a home cinema setup alongside optical, aux and RCA options. There's also a dedicated phono connection if you want to hook up your turntable.

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(Image credit: Majority)

If you're keen to tweak their sound, the new speakers let you adjust your audio output via adjustable treble and bass settings, whereas dedicated equaliser modes are designed to enhance dialogue clarity when connected to a TV via HDMI ARC or optical inputs.

2026 has seen quite a few feature-packed powered speakers enter the market, including the five-star Onkyo GX30-ARC( £339 / $349 / AU$649) and the Philips Fidelio FA3 (tested at £349 / $399 / AU$499).

There's also our current Award-winners, the Ruark MR1 Mk3 (£399 / $579 / AU$899), which are our main recommendation for desktop speaker buyers right now.

Available now for just £129, the Majority D100X are significantly cheaper than all three key rivals, but as we well know, an attractive price is nothing without great sound to back it up.

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