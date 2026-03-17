If you're in the market for a pair of active Bluetooth speakers with ample connectivity, then you're in luck, as French hi-fi brand Elipson has put its hat into this particular ring.

Elipson's Prestige Facet II 6 Active BT is a pair of active bookshelf speakers sporting Bluetooth connectivity alongside HDMI ARC and a moving magnet phono stage. The new active model joins Elipson's Prestige Facet II loudspeaker range that launched last year with 10 models, from floorstanders to Dolby Atmos speakers.

The Prestige Facet II 6 Active BT has a 25mm tweeter and a 12.7cm (5-inch) mid/bass driver and features 50 watts of Class D amplification per channel, with a completely redesigned crossover. The aim is to deliver a "complete, high performance audio solution that is easy to integrate in a workspace, a living room or any multimedia environment."

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(Image credit: Elipson)

Bluetooth 5.3 is on board with support for the aptX HD codec for easy streaming from mobile devices. Physical connections include RCA line level, optical and coaxial inputs, and an HDMI ARC input for using the speakers with your TV. Elipson says the Prestige Facet II 6 Active BT speakers could "replace a soundbar for users seeking an elegant and high performance stereo solution."

The aforementioned moving magnet phono stage means you can directly plug your turntable into the active speakers without the need for extra amplifier boxes. Additionally, a USB-C audio input supports playback of hi-res 24-bit/192kHz files directly from your laptop, offering a "wider soundstage, reduced background noise and enhanced dynamics."

There is also a subwoofer output if you want even more bass extension, and each pair comes with a remote control. The speakers will be available in three finishes: black matt, white matt, and black matt/walnut.

(Image credit: Elipson)

The Elipson speakers will be available at the end of March and will cost £599 per pair.

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That's a fair bit pricier than some of the best active/powered desktop models we've tested recently, which include the Award-winning Ruark MR1 Mk3 (£399) and the five-star Onkyo GX-30ARC (£299-£339), both of which offer Bluetooth, USB-C and built-in phono stages of good quality, while the Onkyo also has an HDMI ARC input.

Compared to these rivals, Elipson's active speakers are also a fair bit bigger at 29.8 x 17.6 x 22.3cm, more like 'normal' bookshelf speakers – which could potentially be good news for their sound performance.

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