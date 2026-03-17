Elipson's active bookshelf speakers feature HDMI ARC and phono stage for a "high performance audio solution"

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The Prestige Facet II 6 Active BT is yours for £599

Elipson Prestige Facet II 6 Active BT speakers
(Image credit: Elipson)

If you're in the market for a pair of active Bluetooth speakers with ample connectivity, then you're in luck, as French hi-fi brand Elipson has put its hat into this particular ring.

Elipson's Prestige Facet II 6 Active BT is a pair of active bookshelf speakers sporting Bluetooth connectivity alongside HDMI ARC and a moving magnet phono stage. The new active model joins Elipson's Prestige Facet II loudspeaker range that launched last year with 10 models, from floorstanders to Dolby Atmos speakers.

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Elipson Prestige Facet II 6 Active BT speakers

(Image credit: Elipson)

Bluetooth 5.3 is on board with support for the aptX HD codec for easy streaming from mobile devices. Physical connections include RCA line level, optical and coaxial inputs, and an HDMI ARC input for using the speakers with your TV. Elipson says the Prestige Facet II 6 Active BT speakers could "replace a soundbar for users seeking an elegant and high performance stereo solution."

The aforementioned moving magnet phono stage means you can directly plug your turntable into the active speakers without the need for extra amplifier boxes. Additionally, a USB-C audio input supports playback of hi-res 24-bit/192kHz files directly from your laptop, offering a "wider soundstage, reduced background noise and enhanced dynamics."

There is also a subwoofer output if you want even more bass extension, and each pair comes with a remote control. The speakers will be available in three finishes: black matt, white matt, and black matt/walnut.

Elipson Prestige Facet II 6 Active BT speakers

(Image credit: Elipson)

The Elipson speakers will be available at the end of March and will cost £599 per pair.

That's a fair bit pricier than some of the best active/powered desktop models we've tested recently, which include the Award-winning Ruark MR1 Mk3 (£399) and the five-star Onkyo GX-30ARC (£299-£339), both of which offer Bluetooth, USB-C and built-in phono stages of good quality, while the Onkyo also has an HDMI ARC input.

Compared to these rivals, Elipson's active speakers are also a fair bit bigger at 29.8 x 17.6 x 22.3cm, more like 'normal' bookshelf speakers – which could potentially be good news for their sound performance.

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Kashfia Kabir
Kashfia Kabir
Hi-Fi and Audio Editor

Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand 13 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products (including speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones), been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and shooing her cat away from spinning records.

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