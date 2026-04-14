Danish speaker brand Jamo returns under new ownership, will unveil new range soon

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The longstanding brand was sold in 2024, and now it's making a comeback.

A brown Jamo speaker on a reflective black surface.
(Image credit: Jamo)

Jamo is back. The Danish brand had been a fixture of the hi-fi scene since the 1960s, but was sold off in 2024. Since then, things went very quiet. But now new owners Cinemaster and Rayeligh Lab have announced that new Jamo speakers will soon be unveiled.

Jamo was founded in 1968, and was known for fusing a Scandinavian design ethos with high-performance sound. It was previously owned by Voxx/PAC (which also owned Klipsch and Onkyo), but in 2024 was sold to Chinese companies Cinemaster and Rayeligh Lab.

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"Jamo is a legendary brand for good reason – great sound and clever design never get old and we have set up development to create speakers which meet all needs of the modern listener from entry level speakers to high-end systems," Xiaodong Yang, Cinemaster's CEO, said in a statement.

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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