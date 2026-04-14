Jamo is back. The Danish brand had been a fixture of the hi-fi scene since the 1960s, but was sold off in 2024. Since then, things went very quiet. But now new owners Cinemaster and Rayeligh Lab have announced that new Jamo speakers will soon be unveiled.

Jamo was founded in 1968, and was known for fusing a Scandinavian design ethos with high-performance sound. It was previously owned by Voxx/PAC (which also owned Klipsch and Onkyo), but in 2024 was sold to Chinese companies Cinemaster and Rayeligh Lab.

Cinemaster is China's largest audio distribution company, while Rayleigh Lab is involved in audio research and development and manufacturing.

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The new companies claim to understand Jamo's heritage and will draw on it for its new era.

"Jamo is a legendary brand for good reason – great sound and clever design never get old and we have set up development to create speakers which meet all needs of the modern listener from entry level speakers to high-end systems," Xiaodong Yang, Cinemaster's CEO, said in a statement.

"Production will be handled in both Denmark and China and we can't wait to show you more very soon."

Just a couple of months, in fact. The new Jamo range will launch at the Vienna High End Show in June. The parent companies claim this rebirth will bring a "renewed focus on design, craftsmanship and the people behind the brand."

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It aims to return the brand to its core values of innovation, simplicity and elegance, with a particular emphasis on its Nordic roots. Its new design and engineering approach will draw inspiration from the "landscapes, materials and cultural traditions of Scandinavia."

Jamo's creative direction will be steered by Kim Michel, founder of KimMichel Design, and Simon Matthews, creative director at UK design consultancy Studio ISO (which has worked with Focal, B&W, and Naim Audio, among others).

Danish design agency HarritSorensen has also overseen the development of the new products.

The team has explored new materials and acoustic solutions to ensure the speakers perform acoustically while also being responsible to the environment. We're promised products that "feel authentic, refined and durable."

It also promises to launch "a wide spectrum of listening experiences" including "traditional high-fidelity systems" and "modern connected solutions and lifestyle products". So it sounds like it's cooking up a lot more than just standard hi-fi speakers.

We'll bring you all the news from High End Vienna once it kicks off in June.

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Read our Jamo S 805 review from 2018

We've been here before: Jamo returned to the UK market in 2018

And Jamo also had a rebirth in 2022