Canadian audio manufacturer Paradigm has announced its latest speaker lineup, the Premier Series v2.

Vowing to set "a new standard for affordable high-performance audio", the new range consists of six models and claims to completely overhaul the architecture of its preceding series. The aim, says Paradigm, is to bring "high-fidelity listening experience" to an "approachable price point".

Incorporating trickle-down technology and design principles taken from Paradigm’s more premium Founder and Persona speaker ranges, the Premier Series v2 has been engineered to remain sonically neutral to reproduce tracks "as the artist intended".

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Those trickle-down technologies include combined aluminium, magnesium and ceramic ('AL-MAC') high frequency drivers, as well as carbon low frequency units designed to deliver "powerful, controlled bass", even at higher volumes.

Paradigm's own phase-aligning waveguides aim to focus sound towards the listener regardless of your room's layout, and the isolation feet decouple the speakers from the floor to reduce unwanted vibrations.

The three-way Premier 820F v2 and Premier 720F v2 floorstanders both deploy large carbon drivers, with the flagship 820F teasing "a powerful, lifelike performance" engineered for home theatre listening or as part of a high-end stereo system.

(Image credit: Paradigm)

Next up are the Premier 120B v2 and 220B v2 standmounts. Both house twin drive units, with the more premium 220B featuring a larger 15cm driver and a larger cabinet volume for deeper bass and wider dynamic range.

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The Premier 520LCR v2 LCR channel speaker and the Premier 620C v2 centre channel unit round off the range, with the latter using a four-drive array and dual passive radiators to deliver a "deep, impactful low-end" for your home cinema setup.

The new Premier Series v2 is set to be available this June in a choice of Piano Black, Black Walnut or Walnut finishes, as well as a more limited Satin White finish for the 120B and 520LCR models. We are waiting for UK/Euro prices to be confirmed, but here are the US prices for now:

- Premier 720F v2 floorstanders: $1000 each

- Premier 820F v2 floorstanders: $1300 each

- Premier 120B v2 standmounts: $400 each

- Premier 220B v2 standmounts: $550 each

- Premier 520LCR v2 LCR channel: $900 each

- Premier 620C v2 centre channel: $1300 each

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