If you happen to be in the UK or other select parts of Europe, you'll probably have been blessed with an extra hour of sunlight at the end of your hard slog of a day, thanks to the clocks leaping forward by an hour. Forget the farmers and their darker mornings, it's time to play hacky sack in the park until 9.00 pm with your best bros.

Do people still play hacky sack? Did they ever?

Moving on. While the temptation to go out galivanting until late hours of the evening may be strong, we've got a selection of tasty tunes to pull you back into the shadowy realm of your devoted listening space, with belters from the likes of Harry Styles, Rosalía and Gnarls Barkley all on this month's menu.

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Vitamin D, eh? Who needs it?

American Girls by Harry Styles

Harry Styles - American Girls (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

During my school years, I was deep in the One Direction trenches (I already feel the judgment). The charismatic Harry Styles always stood out to me the most, with his swoopy hair and cheeky grin. So when he went off to have a solo career back in 2016, I was curious to see how his music would evolve.

It has certainly changed for the better. His latest album, Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, may be awash with almost nonsensical lyrics, but it’s an excellently produced collection with plenty of toe-tappers.

The track that has been on repeat in our test room since the album came out is American Girls. It starts slowly and quietly with a creeping electronic whine, which is then interrupted by a more acoustic-sounding piano.

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Next, the punchy drum track kicks in shortly followed by Harry’s moody vocals. An extra layer of bass is introduced, which can easily feel blobby and slow the song down if not portrayed with the right level of bounciness and pep.

If you haven’t given the new album a try, this is the track to start with.

Words by Robyn Quick

Berghain by Rosalía

ROSALÍA - Berghain (Official Video) feat. Björk & Yves Tumor - YouTube Watch On

Is it pop? Is it opera? Whatever it is, Rosalía’s staggering symphonic smash Berghain is a mini sensation. The three-minute epic is crammed to the brim with enough orchestral drama to make a conductor’s baton wilt. Your speakers had better take 20 minutes to do some deep stretches, because this really is a proper, proper workout.

Performed in at least three different languages (Rosalía has apparently demonstrated her linguistic prowess by singing in more than 10, the big show off), this is the sort of bombastic, boundary-stretching pop that has cemented the Spanish songstress’s legacy as one of the most forward-looking artists working today.

Also featuring vocals from our ever-beloved icon Björk, who herself heavily influenced Rosalía and duetted with her on the enjoyable charity single Oral, Berghain skids and skates between thunderous, Wagner-esque opera to the sort of erratic strings you’d usually find on Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

This is classical made accessible without for a moment dumbing it down, and the result is an absolute thrill ride.

Words by Harry McKerrell

Bulls on Parade by Rage Against the Machine

For many of us, Rage Against the Machine were the sound of rebellion – even if our rebellion was jumping up and down on the bed in our room as the music played one volume higher than we were meant to.

And with so much stuff to get your blood boiling going on in the world and age generally making me more cantankerous, this month I’ve found myself playing Rage Against the Machine’s Bulls on Parade more than a few times.

First, because the iconic song is turning 30. Second, because despite its age, it remains as relevant and awesome as ever. Featuring Zack de la Rocha’s iconic, politically charged vocals and Tom Morello’s instantly recognisable guitar style, the track is a great example of everything that makes Rage Against the Machine so iconic.

And as an added bonus, the track's bouncing rhythm, rapid shifts in volume and booming bass make it a great gauge of any system's low-end heft, dynamics and general ability to go loud. If you’re not listening to it at a Spinal Tap 11, you’re not doing it right…

Words by Alastair Stevenson

Tomorrow Died Today by Gnarls Barkely

Atlanta – Tomorrow Died Today - YouTube Watch On

Gnarls Barkley is back, baby!

Or maybe that should be Gnarls Barkley are back, because despite the confusion caused by people thinking that Gnarls himself is a person in his own right, it is in fact a duo consisting of legendary producer Danger Mouse and soul crooner CeeLo Green.

Regardless of singular / plural confusion, it’s a triumphant return for the duo following a yawning 18-year hiatus. Atlanta is the first record Gnarls Barkley have put out since 2008’s The Odd Couple, with the team behind 2006’s smash-hit Crazy

Tomorrow Dies Today is the album’s cheery opener, shifting from sparse, hand-clap-backed verses to a clamorous, fear-inducing refrain as Green’s unmistakable soul wail laments the end of all times.

“Take cover all God’s children / Even the sun has gone to hide / The sky is raining bullets / And I’ll never forget the day that tomorrow died.”

The world may be ending, but it will have one heck of a soundtrack when the lights go out.

Words by Harry McKerrell

Days We Left Behind by Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney - Days We Left Behind (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Paul McCartney is one of the world’s most famous musicians, having been a member of a little band called The Beatles, and this week I’ve had his new single Days We Left Behind playing a fair bit.

This was a surprise, for a couple of reasons. First, because McCartney has never been my favourite Beatle (team Harrison all the way). Second, because I’ve never quite gelled with his other recent albums.

While they’ve all been well composed and recorded, as you’d expect from the man who helped create the blueprint for pop music, they’ve felt a little hollow, and dare I say, try hard. Like a man looking too hard to relive his glory days and remain relevant.

Days We Left Behind shows a positive shift away from this that I’m all for. The track is a thoughtful, backwards-looking, gentle ballad full of whimsical reminiscing and occasional melancholy laments over getting old.

It’s not his best work ever, but it is a solid reminder of why McCartney has been such a powerful force in music for the past 50 years – he was one of The Beatles' primary songwriters, let's not forget.

Featuring a gentle plucked acoustic guitar composition and sweet, but mature vocals, the track is a slow burner that expertly pulls at your heartstrings, evoking a sense of loss that comes to many of us with age, but without ever feeling maudlin.

If you’re a fan of The Beatles, even if you fell out of love with McCartney’s other recent work as I did, I’d strongly recommend giving it a listen.

Words by Alastair Stevenson

Like A Dog Chasing Cars by Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer & James Newton Howard - Like A Dog Chasing Cars (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

We’ve been using Hans Zimmer’s peerless The Dark Knight soundtrack since before I was even a part of the What Hi-Fi? team, with our pristine CD copy regularly wheeled out any time we’ve got a disc spinner that needs testing, or we want to see how well a given speaker or hi-fi separate deals with a digital source.

However you play it – CD, streaming, vinyl if you’re lucky – there aren’t many soundtracks that can compete with The Dark Knight for its grim, brooding grandeur and adrenaline-inducing explosiveness. Each track’s a winner, but we regularly pick out Like A Dog Chasing Cars for its layered, propulsive nature and its ability to communicate an ever-rising sense of dread and drama in equal measure.

It’s a track with a metronomic, almost hypnotic repetitiveness as sharp, clacking percussive strikes bubble underneath, with sequential passages of strings and drums which should, through the right system, have sufficient articulation and phrasing to feel like the roll of waves on an increasingly stormy sea.

For gauging dynamics – both small and large-scale – as well as how your system keeps track of those deep, rumbly bass notes, Like A Dog Chasing Cars is ideal for testing whether your hi-fi is a heroic performer, or just a bit of a Joker.

Words by Harry McKerrell

What is Now Playing? Harry McKerrell As a collective, our review team listens to a lot of music. Sometimes we rely on old favourites with which we're familiar, but we are always discovering new tracks – be they fresh releases or just songs we haven't encountered before – that give us key insights into new products we are trying out. We also know that plenty of our readers are on the lookout for new tunes, either to assess the capabilities of a new system or simply to show off the full talents of their established hi-fi set-up. That's why we have come up with our monthly 'Now Playing' playlist, a rundown of everything we've been listening to and loving recently, whether at home with a set of headphones or at work in our fabulous test rooms. Each instalment will bring you a handful of tracks chosen by our reviews team, detailing why we love them and what they bring out of certain products. So even if you're not looking for new tunes to play on your system, we hope you find something you'll love no matter how you choose to listen to it. We're always on the lookout for new music, so drop a comment below to share what you have been listening to!

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