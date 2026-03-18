Spotify's new 'Exclusive Mode' gives you "bit-perfect" playback from the Windows desktop app

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Good news for Windows users

Spotify Lossless
(Image credit: Future)

Spotify has introduced a new 'Exclusive Mode' as a way for its Premium subscribers to access "bit-perfect" audio playback when listening using the desktop app.

According to Spotify, this new mode gives the music streaming platform's desktop app control of the audio processing on your computer or laptop, meaning you'll be listening to songs "exactly as they were mastered." This mode is available to Windows users now.

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That makes it better suited, says the platform, to listeners with external audio equipment like a DAC "who want the purest possible sound". Spotify still advises – as we would – that you'll need wired headphones connected to an external DAC and use the Lossless tier to ensure you are getting the highest possible audio quality without any drop in resolution.

Note, however, that while Exclusive Mode is switched on, Spotify will have, as the name suggests, exclusive control of your selected audio device, so other apps will need to use a different output in order to be heard.

The Exclusive Mode is available for the desktop app (not mobile) and is available now for Windows users, with Mac roll-out expected in a future release.

Spotify has already made the earth-shattering announcement in late 2025 that it would finally be adding Lossless streaming, granting access to hi-res 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC file quality for Premium subscribers.

With the introduction of Exclusive Mode, it looks like the Swedish streaming giant is pushing harder than ever to provide higher-quality performance to head off competition from five-star rivals Tidal and Qobuz.

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Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

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