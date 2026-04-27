Apple Music exec: "Most people can't hear the difference with lossless audio"

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It's a controversial opinion – do you agree?

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Most people can't tell the difference between lossless and standard resolution audio, an Apple Music executive has claimed.

Speaking to Billboard's On The Record podcast, Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, was told by the host that "most average people can’t really hear the difference with lossless." He replied "Correct", and went on:

"My second point is: honestly, if we did an anonymous [blind] test on just an iPhone with headphones... I can tell you most fans wouldn’t be able to tell the difference."

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Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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