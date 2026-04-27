Most people can't tell the difference between lossless and standard resolution audio, an Apple Music executive has claimed.

Speaking to Billboard's On The Record podcast, Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, was told by the host that "most average people can’t really hear the difference with lossless." He replied "Correct", and went on:

"My second point is: honestly, if we did an anonymous [blind] test on just an iPhone with headphones... I can tell you most fans wouldn’t be able to tell the difference."

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Apple has prioritised Spatial Audio over lossless audio, as Schusser claims that in the exact same test, more people can hear the difference.

Apple's approach to lossless is best described as complicated. All of its AirPods wireless earbuds and headphones support the standard AAC Bluetooth codec, which isn't lossless. The AirPods Max and Max 2 over-ears are the only Apple headphones to support lossless playback, and that's only over the wired USB-C connection. Its HomePod range of wireless speakers does support lossless, as does its recent iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV 4K.

In a further complication, Apple Music's catalogue features three tiers of high resolution music: CD quality (16-bit/44.1kHz), Apple Music Lossless (up to 24-bit/48kHz), and Hi-Res Lossless (up to 24-bit/192kHz). The HomePods and Apple TV 4K only support Apple Music Lossless, not Hi-Res Lossless.

To hear the full-fat 24-bit/192kHz resolution on an iPhone, you'll need to plug in a wired pair of headphones and an external DAC that supports that resolution.

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Schusser's comments go some way to explaining Apple's approach, as the brand has staunchly stuck with the non-lossless AAC Bluetooth codec across its AirPods range of headphones and earbuds.

Other audio brands, however take a very different tack: Sony's higher-quality LDAC codec (supporting up to 32-bit/96kHz) comes as standard on all of Sony's high-end wireless headphones and smartphones (it's also supported by other brands, such as on the Technics EAH-AZ100.)

Meanwhile, with the prevalence of hi-res music being available on other streaming services, JBL says its customers are requesting wired connections to its Flip and Charge Bluetooth speakers so they can get access to lossless music.

Personally speaking, we can hear the difference with lossless audio, though a lot certainly depends on what equipment you're listening with (better headphones will be more revealing, for example).

Do you agree with Schusser's comments? And what do you think of Apple's approach to lossless? Let us know in the comments below.

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What is Apple Spatial Audio? Find out here

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