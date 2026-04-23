TV maker Loewe acquires French speaker-specialist Cabasse

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A match made in AV heaven?

A pair of white floorstanding Cabasse speakers standing either side of a wall-mounted TV.,
(Image credit: Cabasse)

German TV maker Loewe is taking over French speaker-specialist Cabasse in order to supercharge its own audio offerings.

Cabasse’s speakers are best described as French fancies: swirling designs such as The Pearl and La Sphère Evo with audiophile-grade sound to match. But it does make more affordable products, too, such as the Swell portable speaker and the Pearl Akoya.

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With a similar focus on aesthetics, the two brands seem well matched. The deal is a “strategic partnership” which will see Cabasse continue to operate independently under its own name.

Loewe will invest in Cabasse’s “talent, infrastructure and product development” while providing some sales and marketing heft. Because of its wider range of products, Loewe is the better known of the two brands outside hi-fi circles.

Expect luxury home cinema and multi-room systems, wireless speakers, “advanced customisation and sound optimisation technologies” and Cabasse’s acoustic calibration technology to be found in Loewe’s audio products.

“Joining Loewe marks a new chapter in our history,” said Arnaud Hendoux, Cabasse’s deputy CEO. “We will continue to innovate from [our HQ in] Brest, true to our heritage, while benefitting from a powerful international platform to accelerate our development.”

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Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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