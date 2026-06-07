<a id="elk-97e77ebb-ef6b-4a4e-b4f8-fd47d8aa73af"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-our-french-open-final-live-blog-2">Welcome to our French Open final live blog!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-443ace6f-eaea-431c-9a98-d09c5b453cb5"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3200px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="szfiDrBthTkbCehvBt3iu9" name="French Open Final Trophy" alt="French Open Final Trophy" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/szfiDrBthTkbCehvBt3iu9.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3200" height="1800" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure>