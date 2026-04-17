How much does sound quality matter? On the surface, that feels like a simple question.

If you’re even the slightest bit interested in hi-fi, the answer is likely to range from ‘quite a lot’ to ‘it’s the most important thing’. What Hi-Fi? turns 50 this year, and over that time we have been consistent in prioritising sound quality – and, I feel, rightly so.

After all, the sole purpose of a piece of hi-fi is to play music, regardless of format, as well as possible. Ideally, the product in question should capture whatever went on in the studio or recording venue without diluting the experience.

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However, while the ‘Sound First’ principle matters, things aren’t so simple in the real world. Sonic talent has to be balanced against a myriad factors, including reliability, features, build, appearance and price. Think about it longer and even ease of use should enter into the equation.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

All of those things matter, of course, and we as reviewers try to judge a product on the balance of those virtues. But sometimes it isn’t easy. The Mixx Analog+ is a prime example.

This is an unusual combination that plays both records and CDs and sells at an entirely reasonable £300 in the UK. I still can’t quite understand how Mixx has managed to produce such a well-featured and nicely made product for what is such a modest sum of money.

The Analog+’s record player section is fully automatic and operates via a series of front-panel controls. The user never even has to touch the tonearm. The arm mechanism and controls work with a slickness that’s a world away from the clunky alternatives we are used to seeing. Sure, the Mixx makes low-level whirring sounds as it goes about its business, but none of the review team found that an annoyance. Bluetooth is included too, which opens up a variety of system options, including powered speakers and wireless headphones.

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Look around the product and you will find the Analog+’s casework is nicely made. It feels reasonably solid, and the quality of finish is great for the price. All the controls have a positive feel, and even the front-panel display is crisp enough to read from a distance. On the face of it, this Mixx product looks like a no-brainer for someone who wants a neat all-in-one source that plays both disc formats, all for a surprisingly small amount of money.

Yet. despite this, we ended up giving it a middling three-star overall verdict with just two stars for sound. It does the job, but with little flair or enthusiasm. On one hand, we couldn’t get over how much Mixx has delivered for the money, and on the other, acknowledging that the fundamental job for any audio component is to play the recording properly, it fell well short.

What’s the point in buying any audio product if you don’t want to listen to it?

WiiM's Ultra music streamer (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

WiiM’s Ultra music streamer is another example where the balance between performance, features and usability meant coming to a conclusion wasn’t straightforward. It got four stars for sound quality but the full five for the overall verdict.

Why? Well, the Ultra was so aggressively priced – just like the Mixx – but in this case, the combination of excellent app, lovely build, generous features and class-leading usability was enough to force the star rating upwards.

We had (minor) misgivings about the sound, but still couldn't deny that the WiiM is a great buy for the money.

It is easy to be purist about products and consider performance as the only criterion worth considering. But, in the real world, where almost every product has to balance price with features, build and performance, there needs to be a little leeway.

Ultimately, that product still needs to be an interesting listen, but its other attributes truly matter.

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