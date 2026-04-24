A full-fat, high-performance CD player from hi-fi specialists NAD? Count us in.

We last reviewed a disc player from NAD back in 2019 (the four-star, budget C 538). This new NAD C 589 CD player promises to deliver “uncompromised compact disc playback” at a more premium price.

This “precision engineered” player combines advanced digital processing with NAD’s “longstanding engineering philosophy of simplicity and value”, while offering a variety of connections so it can slot into any hi-fi set-up.

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There is plenty of care taken in the digital-to-analogue conversation stage of the NAD C 589. The DAC stage is built around a “top-tier” ESS chip, promising low noise, low distortion and “excellent dynamic range”.

The DAC performance is enhanced by the implementation of Qrono d2a – a digital audio technology developed by MQA Labs and now owned by NAD’s parent company Lenbrook. This filtering approach aims to improve timing accuracy in the audio signal, and NAD saying the result should be greater clarity and imaging, better transient accuracy, and “a more natural musical flow”.

(Image credit: NAD)

We have already experienced Qrono d2a's effect in the Award-winning Bluesound Node Icon, noting its capable rhythmic ability, so here’s hoping we hear more of that in the C 589 player.

NAD’s circuit design aims to deliver a clean, accurate playback, while the high-quality disc loader and transport mechanism are designed for a quiet and reliable operation. The C 589’s laser pick-up is able to read older or frequently played discs with no issue, too, says NAD.

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The sturdy design is built to last, while the user interface with a display and remote control are all aimed to be user friendly.

(Image credit: NAD)

In terms of connections, you get balanced XLR and RCA stereo analogue outputs, while AES/EBU, coaxial and optical outputs allow you to use the player as a dedicated CD transport if using an external DAC or the one in your amplifier.

“The resurgence of physical formats reflects a desire to reconnect with music in a more intentional way,” says Morten Nielsen, NAD’s Product Manager. “For many listeners, compact disc remains an incredibly rewarding format. With the C 589, we wanted to create a player that honours that experience while applying modern digital technologies to extract the best possible performance from every disc.”

The NAD C 589 CD player will cost £1199 / $1399 / €1599. That puts it slightly higher than the much-lauded, five-star Cyrus CDi, although that model is, of course, quite long in the tooth now. We can’t wait to take the NAD for a spin.

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