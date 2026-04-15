When Dire Straits released Brothers In Arms in 1985, it was kind of a big deal. Not because it was the first album to be certified ten times platinum in the UK and spent 14 non-consecutive weeks at Number One in the album charts (and nine weeks at Number One on the Billboard 200 in the US). Not because it remains the eighth best selling album in UK chart history. And not because it's a great record.

It is all of those things, but its real significance for hi-fi fans is that it will be forever associated with the compact disc, being the first CD to surpass a million copies in the nascent digital format and ushering in the future of music listening. In fact, you could say the album was made for CD – being one of the first albums to be recorded and released fully digitally. While most music was still being made to analogue tape, Brothers In Arms was recorded to a Sony 24-track digital tape machine, a decision born of main-man Mark Knopfler's constant striving for better sound quality.

Dire Straits' perfectionism and skill in producing – Knopfler (who had already produced no less than Dylan) and Neil Dorfsman helmed the process – together with the new, crystal clear audio promised by the new digital format made this the perfect marriage. And it pushed the compact disc from niche interest (CD players were expensive in the early ’80s) to mainstream dominance almost overnight, as audiophiles embraced its hi-fidelity sound, convenience and hardiness.

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Living in the Eighties

But, as a teenager in 1985, I didn't have a CD player. Not very many people did, certainly not that I knew. Indeed, I remember a school friend bringing one of the famously 'indestructible' new discs into class, covering it in Tippex and saying, "Bet it won't play now."

CD players themselves were luxury items, and sometimes those early machines were thought of as less reliable than tried and tested record players. Even Dire Straits keyboardist Guy Fletcher recalls their label Phonogram (part of Philips) sending the band a load of CD players which "all broke within a week… Philips' technology was cutting edge, but it wasn't very robust".

So, naturally, I listened to the album on vinyl. I loved it, of course, and had no idea what I was missing out on by not hearing the recording in its apparently intended format.

In case you've never heard it (and I'd urge you to go and listen to it, on any format, right now) Brothers In Arms is a beautifully produced, musically brilliant, wonderfully crafted album that spawned a number of bona fide ’80s bangers. In general its sound is characterised by Mark Knopfler's unique guitar playing, but there's also rich orchestration with various synthesizers replicating the likes of pan pipes, accordions and more. There's also both slap and fretless bass going on – musically it's proper 1980s value for money – something for everyone.

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And, talking of which, as it's just celebrated its 40th anniversary, there are a few special vinyl and super-affordable remastered CD options out there. Whichever format floats your boat.

Brothers in… tonearms?

Dire Straits - Money For Nothing (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Which brings me back to my point. While vinyl was not-dead-but-resting, I also bought Brothers In Arms on CD – which, since I became a die-hard vinyl revivalist, has sat in the attic gathering dust.

My Gen-Z daughter, like many of her peers, loves CDs (they're cheaper, for starters), and was going through my attic-bound CD collection when she unearthed several Dire Straits albums. I was inspired to listen again to the digital version of Brothers In Arms, with a handful of tracks A/B tested against my beloved vinyl copy.

Note that this is far from an exact experiment. I wasn't listening through What Hi-Fi?'s reference system in our treated, optimised listening rooms. My own gear is 'entry level', comprising an Audio-Technica AT-LP5x, an ageing Cambridge Audio Azur CD player, played though an Arcam A5 amplifier feeding Acoustic Energy AE1 Mk2 speakers.

What would I find? Would the rose-tinted specs be crushed underfoot and the veil fall from my ears as I embraced the pristine clarity and cleanliness of the higher digital resolution? Or would my obstinacy over vinyl's warmth keep my listening rooted in the ’80s?

Well, grab hold of yourselves, because we're about to answer the question once and for all – is vinyl better than CD? (Of course we're not, it's just for fun, folks…)

Money For Nothing

As Sting's "I want my MTV" vocal starts up along with atmospheric fretless bass slides, thunderous drum fills and otherworldly synths that rise to a crescendo before breaking into that timeless guitar riff, there's almost immediately no contest.

The CD version presents a much sharper, cleaner, noiseless background on which the instruments find more accurate placement and clarity, and drum beats land with greater precision.

But, dropping the needle on my 1980s vinyl pressing, I'm struck by the relative warmth of the guitar sound; in musician's terms, it's like comparing the warmth and overdrive of a valve guitar amp with a transistor equivalent. That warmth is immediately familiar, and I'm almost, though not quite, moved to air guitar. Still, I have to concede that CD wins this one.

Your Latest Trick

Again, with the CD version there are levels of detail present that seem, if not lost, muted on vinyl. Maybe I'm imagining it, but there are licks in the intro's guitar work I'd not picked out before, and even some lyrics present themselves with greater clarity and nuance.

Instrumental strands feel more precisely separated – but maybe in this instance, that isn't necessarily the best thing for listening. Your Latest Trick's sax-led smokey jazz bar feel is undoubtedly better served by vinyl's textural qualities: the drums sound warmer, the saxophone feels moodier, and in particular the cross-stick on the drums sounds slightly more behind-the-beat jazzy. Knopfler's laid-back drawl feels richer, too. Vinyl wins!

Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Brothers In Arms

Of course, one of the potential downsides of vinyl is the inevitable crackles and pops, which when heard in contrast with CD's cleaner canvas now distract a little too much from that atmospheric intro. In comparison, CD's low-noise backdrop allows the thunder that rolls across the ominous start to the track to sound richer and more detailed.

But in some ways the cold precision of the digital version rather detracts from the achingly sad melancholy. Drummer Omar Hakim (well known for his beat precision) lays down some cross stick here that, actually, sounds too metronomic. Listening to the LP, the track's synth accordion sounds more lush too, as does the Hammond. I'm going to call it a win for vinyl on this one.

Why Worry

Hate to sound like a stuck record (arf), but again on vinyl, the warmth in that guitar sound, and the synths, gives the track a textural richness that is just a little preferable to the coldness of the digital version. And now the most fun part, as it's the last track on side one, I get to turn the record over! Vinyl wins! Wait, I have to get up out of my chair? Daaamn.

On CD, though, the instrumental placement is astonishing, as if the guitar is in the room with you. That crystal clarity of the digital recording provides a contrast that's intentionally stark. In that way it's like the stark lines of a cubist painting rather than the warmer, more textured work of an impressionist.

Way more detail is unearthed on CD, especially from the piano and gentle, sparing guitar licks – while the drums sound particularly detailed, in that you can more clearly hear the sympathetic ring of the kit. I've never heard the fretless bass so clearly, either. Then again, I hate fretless bass, so I'm going to call this one a draw.

Walk Of Life

On CD, the hit song's famous organ refrain, and the way the second synth line comes in at the start, are almost startlingly evident; in fact, those multiple synth lines that comprise the track's intro are all really cleanly and clearly defined, while there's more resonance in the vocal "woo-hoo"s, too.

Comparatively, the vinyl version sounds a little muddier – the same synth lines are all there, but it feels more muted, more homogenised. And across all the tracks via CD, it's just easier to pick up more of Knopfler's intonations, the tone and character in his vocals. Got to admit, this one's better on CD.

Either way, aren't physical formats brilliant?

(Image credit: www.direstraits.com)

So, when you add it all up, it's a dead heat. There's no denying that CD resolution, detail retrieval and clarity is way better than vinyl; but there is still a warmth and tactility in the vinyl version that personally I can never quit.

Obviously there are subjective factors at play – for me, that record means a lot to me in the format I grew up with, and I've never felt the same connection to CDs as with my vinyl collection. I will always prefer the physicality of records, and collecting them appeals more to my heart, despite my brain discerning the clear difference in ultimate sonic quality.

Either way, whether you're a bigger fan of vinyl or CDs, both are good excuse to get down to your local record store and support sales of physical formats.

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