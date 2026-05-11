Forget the vinyl revival, Shanling's latest CD player wants to bring the "Discman" to Gen Z

Shanling has announced the EC Play, a portable CD player looking to take advantage of the format's blossoming revival with younger listeners.

With vinyl booming and even wired headphones making a comeback (thanks, Zoe Kravitz), Shanling has turned its attention to the shiny disc, with the EC Play promising a seamless blend of portability, ease of use and modern design for those trendy youngsters (and anyone else besides).

At the centre of the new CD player is Shanling’s active magnetic clamp mechanism, which continuously adjusts pressure on the CD to improve playback stability while seeking to reduce mechanical vibrations. The EC Play also makes use of a custom CD drive system for more accurate reading.

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To get the most out of your CDs, the new player deploys a Cirrus Logic CS43198 DAC alongside dual headphone amplifiers, which aim to let it offer a "natural yet fun sound". The amplifier stage, meanwhile, delivers up to 700mW of power at 32 ohms via a 4.4mm balanced headphone output to accommodate both sensitive in-ear monitors and more demanding headphones.

The EC Play comes with a choice of 3.5mm single-ended and 4.4mm balanced outputs, while a selectable gain setting allows you to match the power needs of your wired headphones. The new CD player also includes a 3.5mm coaxial digital output if you want to connect to your hi-fi system, speakers or a soundbar.

(Image credit: Shanling)

In addition to standard CD playback, Bluetooth streaming powers offer two-way wireless connectivity, meaning that you can either use the EC Play to beam your music to wireless headphones and speakers, or receive music streaming from smartphones and tablets. Receiver mode supports LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs, while the transmitter mode supports SBC.

The EC Play can also function as a USB DAC, supporting PCM files up to 384kHz/32-bit and DSD256 via a USB-C connection.

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Portability is, naturally, the name of the game here, with Shanling's new CD spinner offering up to 12 hours of continuous playback while weighing in at a modest 418g thanks to its slim aluminium design.

The Shanling EC Play is available now in three finishes – Feather Green, Onyx Black and Moonlight Silver – priced at £209 / $199 / €220.

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