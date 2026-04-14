We Are Rewind, in collaboration with Discogs, have announced a new portable cassette player built for "high-fidelity analogue listening".

A limited edition of the We Are Rewind WE-001, the new model comes in an exclusive matte black finish, adorned with the Discogs logo to distinguish it as distinct from We Are Rewind's established roster of portable cassette players.

The new player offers modern Bluetooth connectivity, meaning you can hook it up to your wireless headphones, although there's also a 3.5mm jack for your wired cans, too.

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Like a lovelorn teenager in the 1980s, the new player lets you record your own mix thanks to the included Discogs x RTM C60 blank cassette, which grants around 60 minutes of recording time. Better choose your tunes carefully, then...

(Image credit: We are Rewind, Discogs)

The We Are Rewind player features an in-built battery delivering up to 12 hours of playback, so there's no need to carry around a set of double-As everywhere you go.

The new model is housed within an aluminium alloy casing, designed to offer a blend of durability, tactility and sleek aesthetics to the special edition player.

Fancy digging out your cassettes? The Discogs edition of the Rewind WE-001 is limited to 150 units and is available in the US only, priced at $180.

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