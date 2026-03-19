Denon has unveiled its first-ever Bluetooth turntable, the DP-500BT, but there's a catch: it won't be coming to the UK or Europe any time soon.

Still, for other global markets, including the US, the arrival of Denon's first Bluetooth record player feels like a big deal.

The new spinner uses a semi-automatic belt-driven design, with Denon promising a deck which blends classic looks and functionality with modern streaming smarts in a bid to appeal to "both new vinyl fans and long-time collectors".

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The DP-500BT has a weighty aluminium die-cast platter and an S-shaped tonearm that is designed to reduce unwanted distortion. Denon teases a sonic signature "that feels rich, present, and detailed".

The new deck also comes fitted with a pre-installed moving magnet cartridge, and it has a built-in switchable phono preamp for flexible use within your system.

Bluetooth powers are, naturally, a big part of this Denon deck's appeal. The new model offers aptX, aptX HD, and aptX Adaptive hi-res codec support, allowing listeners to pair it with their Bluetooth-capable speakers and wireless headphones for convenient wire-free playback.

The DP-500BT can also integrate with Denon's Home series of wireless speakers and amplifiers via the brand's HEOS platform, potentially letting users have their turntable's sound beaming throughout their multi-room wireless home setup.

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(Image credit: Denon)

Inspired by the design of Denon's flagship DP-3000NE spinner, the DP-500BT aims for a "refined, modern aesthetic" with its minimalist, two-tone finish to help it slot into any home and system. To round things off, the deck features cast metal feet and a vibration-resistant overall construction aimed to maintain stability, and it comes with a removable dust cover.

According to Lyle Smith, President of Sound at Harman International (Denon's new parent company):

“The DP 500BT brings timeless analogue and modern wireless freedom together in a way only Denon can. Whether someone is building their first vinyl setup or expanding an existing system, this turntable delivers a premium experience with simple, flexible Bluetooth streaming that carries the depth and detail of vinyl into any room.”

The Denon DP-500BT Bluetooth turntable is available now, priced at $899. It's good news for US vinyl fans, but sadly, this model won't be coming to the UK or the EU markets at the time of writing.

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