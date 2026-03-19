Denon boasts that its first-ever Bluetooth turntable is "as stylish as it is capable" – but there's a catch

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Denon unleashes the DP-500BT Bluetooth spinner

Denon DP-500BT Bluetooth turntable in black on a wooden rack
(Image credit: Denon)

Denon has unveiled its first-ever Bluetooth turntable, the DP-500BT, but there's a catch: it won't be coming to the UK or Europe any time soon.

Still, for other global markets, including the US, the arrival of Denon's first Bluetooth record player feels like a big deal.

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Denon DP-500BT in black tonearm close-up shot

(Image credit: Denon)

Inspired by the design of Denon's flagship DP-3000NE spinner, the DP-500BT aims for a "refined, modern aesthetic" with its minimalist, two-tone finish to help it slot into any home and system. To round things off, the deck features cast metal feet and a vibration-resistant overall construction aimed to maintain stability, and it comes with a removable dust cover.

According to Lyle Smith, President of Sound at Harman International (Denon's new parent company):

“The DP 500BT brings timeless analogue and modern wireless freedom together in a way only Denon can. Whether someone is building their first vinyl setup or expanding an existing system, this turntable delivers a premium experience with simple, flexible Bluetooth streaming that carries the depth and detail of vinyl into any room.”

The Denon DP-500BT Bluetooth turntable is available now, priced at $899. It's good news for US vinyl fans, but sadly, this model won't be coming to the UK or the EU markets at the time of writing.

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Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

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