Denon's "best-sounding turntable to date" will go head-to-head with the Technics SL-1200GR2

Denon has announced its DP-3000NE flagship turntable, and it certainly talks a good game. Promising to be its "best-sounding turntable to date", the luxury spinner has a premium feel, a premium price tag and, fingers crossed, a premium sound to boot.

To achieve this, Denon claims to have upped the ante when it comes to components. There's Denon’s newly improved S-shape tonearm, for instance, promises to optimise cartridge tracking, providing 9mm of vertical height adjustment for finding the angle to optimize performance.

Concurrently, a new direct drive motor control board employs "smart algorithms" to control the motor's power supply and promises continuous voltage.

With three selectable speeds – 33 1/3 rpm, 45 rpm, and 78 rpm – the flagship spinner uses a direct drive design for a smooth rotation speed and no vibrations. Well, only the good ones.

(Image credit: Denon)

Several adjustment options, including VTA, cartridge weight, anti-skating and height, mean the Denon DP-3000NE tonearm has the versatility to accommodate a broad range of MM or MC cartridge types.

The DP-3000NE unquestionably looks the part. Constructed with a dark ebony natural wood veneer over a solid high-density wood cabinet, it certainly wouldn't look out of place in an upmarket apartment. The deck will also be furnished with a removable dust cover to protect your turntable and your favourite records.

Hovering around the £2,000 / $ 2,500 mark puts the DP-3000NE on a direct collision course with the recently-announced Technics SL-1200GR2. That, we're sure you'll agree, is a matchup we're rather keen to hear.

The Denon DP-3000NE will be available in October 2023 at a price of £2,299 / €2,499 (further prices pending).

