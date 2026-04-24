The DX9 is Chinese audio brand Topping's latest DAC – though it’s also a preamplifier and headphone amp – and it is now available in the UK. Thanks to its combination of proprietary technologies, it promises a “remarkable sonic performance” from a wide range of systems.

You can actually see it at work, too, thanks to its tempered-glass window that reveals the circuitry beneath. Each section is highlighted by the etched glass, with the circuitry illuminated by a gentle orange glow.

And there’s plenty to see. Topping’s own PSRM (Precision Stream Reconstruction Matrix) digital-to-analogue conversion tech has a discrete 1-bit architecture, and uses a variation of delta-sigma processing that is unique to Topping. This promises to isolate noise in a way that integrated chips can’t match, while being fully balanced, with 16 discrete elements each for the left and right channels reducing crosstalk.

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The PSRM’s nanosecond speed is prone to introducing noise into analogue audio signals, but this is countered by Topping’s purely resistive output power supply, which ensures each DAC element performs with absolute accuracy. The result? “Extreme fidelity”, according to Topping, with a signal-to-noise ratio of 131dB.

Despite being small enough to fit on a desk, the DX9 Discrete packs plenty of digital inputs: asynchronous USB, two optical and two coaxial inputs, as well as AES and IIS-LVDS (I2S) inputs using XLR and HDMI connectors, respectively.

The USB and IIS-LVDS inputs support PCM audio to 32-bit/768kHz and native DSD512, while the others support PCM to 24-bit/192kHz and DSD64.

Bluetooth is also on board, with support for the higher-quality codecs LDAC, aptX Adaptive and aptX HD.

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These inputs all have their own dedicated chipsets: an XMOS XU-316 for USB and IIS-LVDS; an AK4118 for optical, coaxial and AES; and a Qualcomm QCC5125 for Bluetooth. These chips work with a dual-stage purification system that is unique to Topping. It eradicates Jitter by pairing a precision clock with a CPLD (Complex Programmable Logic Device).

(Image credit: Topping)

Topping has created its own proprietary I/V conversion circuit to fully unleash its PSRM DAC architecture. This combines low-distortion op-amps with discrete components to process signals with precision, and ensure an immersive audio performance.

This is followed by a fully balanced hybrid relay-resistor network, which delivers ultra-precise volume control and eliminates channel imbalance at low volumes.

If you want to listen with headphones, you can take advantage of the 4.4mm and 4-pin XLR outputs, or the 6.35mm socket. Balanced XLR and single-ended RCA sockets let you hook the unit up to amps and speakers.

A version of Topping’s NFCA (Nested Feedback Composite Amplifier) architecture promises to drive even the most demanding planar headphones, with a power from its balanced headphone outputs rated at 7080mW per channel into 32 ohms and 10,000mW per channel into 16 ohms, with a noise floor below 0.5μVrms. Which promises a dynamic, expressive sound with plenty of detail.

You also get Topping’s PEQ (Parametric Equaliser) system, which lets you control the frequency, gain and bandwidth across 10 bands. You can create sound profiles to upload to the DX9 Discrete using the Topping Tune software on your computer.

The DX9 Discrete also has a headphone crossfeed – this simulates HRTF (Head-Related Transfer Function) and room acoustics to make your cans sound more like speakers.

It’s a handsome unit too, with a multi-function rotary control flanked by two colour displays which are customisable using Topping’s Aurora UI.

And it’s yours for £1299 (around $1750 / AU$2500). In the UK, it is sold by distributor Electromod.

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