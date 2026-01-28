Pro-Ject's compact box of tricks has all the connections you'll need for modern audio sources
The Pre Box S3 features HDMI, phono stage and Bluetooth aptX HD
Pro-Ject's Pre Box S3 is a multi-tasking box. Aiming to be your "all‑in‑one stereo control centre", the compact unit works as a preamplifier, headphone amplifier and DAC, as well as featuring a host of connections so it can be used in just about any modern home audio set-up.
Aiming to be a central hub for various sources (or even an update to an older system), the Pre Box S3 takes care of volume and source switching. All you need to do is add a pair of active speakers or a power amplifier, such as Pro-Ject's own Amp Box S3 or Amp Box DS2.
The compact unit houses analogue, digital and wireless connections – Pro-Ject claims there are 13 inputs and outputs in total to let you connect a turntable, TV, streamer, CD player, laptop, headphones and more.
There are two RCA line level inputs, coaxial and optical digital inputs, and an HDMI eARC input for your TV audio. There is also a subwoofer output.
It has a built-in moving magnet phono stage for plugging in turntables directly, while a USB-C input lets you connect directly to modern smartphones and laptops. Headphones users can either go wired with the 6.3mm jack or via Bluetooth 5.0. The aptX HD codec is supported, so you can stream up to 24-bit/48kHz wirelessly from mobile sources.
The analogue outputs can be used in variable (for power amplifier) or fixed (for second zone systems) modes, and it has an RS232 connection for integrating into multi-room or custom install set-ups.
The Pre Box S3 has a dual mono design, while the aluminium chassis offers shielding and durability. High-resolution files up 24-bit/192kHz PCM are supported thanks to a Cirrus Logic DAC, which means you should be able to play the vast majority of hi-res album downloads or your Qobuz/Tidal playlists in full-fat resolution.
The Pro-Ject Pre Box S3 is available now in silver or black finishes and costs £499 / $699 / €599. You get a remote control in the box, too.
