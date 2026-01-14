Pro-Ject’s new amplifiers promise to supercharge your wired headphones experience

We all know the best headphone amplifiers can make a huge difference when listening to your favourite wired headphones. Generally speaking, they boast circuitry designed to allow your headphones to perform at their very best.

One brand that isn’t a stranger to headphone amplifiers is Pro-Ject, and it has launched two new models designed to take your listening to a new level.

The Head Box DS3 B (above) and Head Box S3 B (below) aren’t just two new amps; they’re actually the first products to appear from a new, refreshed generation of the company’s Box Design line of hi-fi electronics.

In addition to balanced connectors, the Head Box DS3 B and Head Box S3 B use fully balanced circuitry, which is designed to help “reduce noise and improve separation between left and right channels”.

The key differences between the two amps relate to power output and their internal design.

The Head Box S3 B uses integrated amplifier stages (courtesy of two Texas Instruments TPA6120A2 chips) to deliver up to 820mW into 30 ohms, while the Head Box DS3 B is a fully discrete amp design that ups the power ante to 1.5W into 30 ohms, producing a little extra oomph for those headphones that might be tougher to drive.

Both headphone amplifiers feature aluminium casework and offer 4.4mm Pentaconn and four-pin XLR balanced outputs in addition to 3.5mm and 6.3mm single-ended connections, plus RCA and XLR line-level inputs.

The Head Box DS3 B and Head Box S3 B cost £629 and £329 respectively and are available in either a black or silver finish.

