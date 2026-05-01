April’s in the rearview (or should that be review?) mirror, but oh wowzers, what a month it was for our team of hi-fi and home cinema experts.

Not only did we run a special Vinyl Week event to celebrate Record Store Day, (which really should be a national holiday at this point) we also gave seven, count that seven, products five-star ratings.

Here’s what you need to know about them.

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Acoustic Energy AE309 Mk2

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Acoustic Energy AE309 Mk2 are the floorstander siblings of the AE300 Mk2 standmounts we reviewed last year.

That gives them some pretty big shoes to fill. The standmounts not only earned a five-star recommendation, but they also went on to win a What Hi-Fi? Award and hold a special place in our editor’s letter to Santa to this day. All in all, an impressive resume.

Thankfully, from the moment we got them singing, the AE309 Mk2, impressed, offering a similar balanced, natural sound that will delight many hi-fi fans. As we say in our review:

“Those looking for compact and talented floorstanders should pay close attention to the Acoustic Energy AE309 Mk2 – their wonderfully balanced sound gives class leaders at this level a real run for their money.”

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Five stars

Read our full Acoustic Energy AE309 Mk2 review

Samsung HW-Q990H

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Speaking of products with big shoes to fill, next up we have the Samsung HW-Q990H, which is the successor to not one, but two What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar systems – the 2024's HW-Q990D and 2025's HW-Q990F.

Comprising a central soundbar accompanied by a wireless subwoofer and twin satellite speakers, it doesn’t make any big changes to the firm’s Award-winning formula visually. And with real-world testing out of the way, we can confirm it doesn’t rework the wheel sonically either. But the small refinements that Samsung has made add up to make it a clear step forward and one of the best soundbar systems you’ll find right now. As we say in our review:

“While it may look like a subtle upgrade on paper, and it even looks borderline identical to its predecessor when we unbox it, Samsung has made some worthwhile under-the-hood refinements with this soundbar package. Its ability to capture a touch more detail and nuance, and place spatial sound effects with even greater precision, makes this system another step up in a lineage of soundbars that have improved year on year.”

Five stars

Read our full Samsung HW-Q990H review