Out of nowhere, Apple has announced a new pair of AirPods Max headphones. The original pair launched at the end of 2020, followed by a minor refresh in 2024. And then in March 2026, with no warning whatsoever, Apple announced a new flagship.

While the 2024 refresh switched the connector port from Lightning to USB-C, very little else changed. The AirPods Max 2, however, promise new features, more effective ANC and enhanced sound quality.

Let's see what's actually new.

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Apple AirPods Max 2 vs AirPods Max: price

The original AirPods Max launched at £549 / $549 / AU$899, which at the time was an unprecedented price for a pair of wireless consumer headphones (though similarly-priced rivals soon emerged). The 2024 refresh dropped the UK price to £499, while the US and Australian price tags remained unchanged.

The AirPods Max 2 cost the same in the UK and US, though the price has risen by AU$100 in Australia. You'll pay £499 / $549 / AU$999 for the sequel.

Coupled with the higher chance of a discount now that they're being replaced, this round just goes to the original AirPods Max.

** Winner: Apple AirPods Max **

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Apple AirPods Max 2 vs AirPods Max: build & comfort

(Image credit: Apple)

The original AirPods Max set new standards in terms of luxurious materials and comfort levels, but Apple is curiously quiet on the build of the second-gen model. Apart from bigging up the product's environmental credentials (they're made with "100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets," for example), it doesn't say anything about the comfort or fit. So it's safe to assume it's stuck with the same design as the original Max.

That's no bad thing, as the originals excel in this area, making rival pairs feel cheap in comparison. They boast single-piece anodised aluminium ear cups connected by a stainless-steel headband with a breathable mesh canopy. The memory foam ear cushions prove comfortable while also sealing you off from outside sounds.

The AirPods Max 2 weigh the same 386.2g as the first-gen pair. That's pretty heavy, but thanks to some very clever weight distribution, the headphones never weigh you down.

They offer the same winning digital crown control method as the original pair, but they also have the same much-derided Smart Case – on the plus side, it keeps them in an ultra-low-power mode to preserve battery, but on the other hand, it looks like a bra. And it won't protect vast areas of them if dropped.

In summary, very little has changed in terms of design, and that's both good and bad news. The AirPods Max 2 even come in the same five finishes as the 2024 refresh: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple and Orange.

** Winner: Draw **

Apple AirPods Max 2 vs AirPods Max: features

(Image credit: Apple)

So far, very little has changed. But it's in the features department that Apple has supposedly made some real strides. The AirPods Max 2 have an H2 chip, compared to the original pair's H1. This enables features previously seen in Apple's AirPods Pro 3 earbuds.

Adaptive Audio automatically adjusts levels of noise cancelling to account for environmental noise, while Live Translation translates conversations in real time.

Voice Isolation brings voices to the fore while minimising ambient noise, so you can hear the person you're calling more clearly. And you can press the Digital Crown to activate your iPhone's camera shutter.

And you can respond to Siri announcements by nodding or shaking your head.

These join the original AirPods Max's feature set, which includes Bluetooth (version 5.0 on the original, 5.3 on the AirPods Max 2), active noise cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode, as well as wired listening over USB-C.

Sadly, the battery life remains at 20 hours. That's borderline pitiful, considering the Sennheiser HDB 630 manage three times that.

** Winner: AirPods Max 2 **

Apple AirPods Max 2 vs AirPods Max: noise cancellation

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Until we've reviewed the AirPods Max 2, we can't comment on the noise cancellation. But it has supposedly improved since the original pair.

Apple says that thanks to the H2 chip and revised audio algorithms, the AirPods Max 2 offer active noise cancellation that's up to 1.5x more effective than their predecessors. Transparency mode – which allows in outside sounds to keep you more aware of your surroundings – should also sound more natural thanks to the optimised algorithm for processing digital signals.

The AirPods Max 2 have the same total of nine microphones, eight of which are employed for ANC duties.

In our Apple AirPods Max review, we described the original's noise cancellation as "excellent". They let very little noise through, and are very good at combatting chit-chat. It's a subtle, natural effect which many people will prefer over the vacuum-like feeling of some more effective pairs.

** Winner: TBC **

Apple AirPods Max 2 vs AirPods Max: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The original AirPods Max earned five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award, so they obviously sound pretty amazing. And the AirPods Max 2 should sound even better, according to Apple.

While they maintain the same sonic signature as the originals, there's a new high dynamic range amplifier that should make the audio cleaner. Spatial Audio should sound better with improved instrument placement, "more accurate and consistent bass response, and more natural-sounding mids and highs."

You get the same 24-bit/48kHz lossless audio over the USB-C cable as their predecessors, while we're also promised reduced audio latency over wireless.

In our review we praised the original AirPods Max's "super-crisp and spacious" delivery. "Light on their feet, rhythmically nimble and exciting, they feel like a significant step up in terms of sonic sophistication, as well as build quality, from most headphones that came before them," we noted.

It's worth noting that this was in 2020, before the premium class of wireless headphones really existed. But they still stand up six years down the line – in fact, Apple didn't see fit to adjust the audio for the 2024 refresh.

"Trials Of The Past positively crackles with energy and the Apples add an extra layer of sizzle and attack that’s impossible to ignore," we wrote.

They bring a sense of texture and solidity to any track they convey. But be warned: they will show up flaws in lower-quality recordings.

We're very much looking forward to testing the AirPods Max 2 and will update this section once we have.

** Winner: TBC**

Apple AirPods Max 2 vs AirPods Max: early verdict

The AirPods Max 2 look better than the originals in several ways. They have a handful of new features and promise advances in both the crucial areas of sound quality and active noise cancellation. Add the same premium design, and we could have quite a proposition on our hands.

It's just a shame about the battery life. And the case.

We'll have a full review of the AirPods Max 2 as soon as possible, and will update this article once we do.

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Read our original Apple AirPods Max review

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