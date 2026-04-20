The 1000X The Collexion sound similar to the WH-1000XM6 (pictured).

Sony's next headphones have leaked. Last summer, Sony trademarked the name '1000X The Collexion', and now it seems its new pair of wireless over-ear headphones will be called just that.

That's according to Sony's websites in both Australia and New Zealand, The Walkman Blog reports. It would appear Sony accidentally posted a holding page for the new cans on both websites (which has since been removed).

While there were no photos, the name was revealed in a text description of what the missing image would be ("A man in a black coat stands against a brown gradient background, wearing white 1000X The Collexion headphones"). This is known as an alt-text, and is used to improve websites' ranking in internet search engine results.

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The full product name is said to be WH-1000XX, which would be an over-ear model similar to the WH-1000XM6. The new model's name could be a reference to the Sony MDR-1000X, which launched 10 years ago this year (the extra 'X' could represent 10 in Roman numerals).

The tagline is "Master the art of listening".

Other details that have already leaked include the colour options (a black model will be available alongside the white), noise cancellation, the Mediatek MT2855 system on a chip, DSEE Ultimate and the fact they have metal hinges but do not fold.

They're also said to be made in Vietnam and to have a premium build quality. But it's the price that's raising eyebrows: €629 (around £550 / $740 / AU$1000) is much more expensive than the Sony WH-1000XM6 (which launched at £400 / $450 / AU$699). That suggests these will be much more than a mere special edition, and more likely a new flagship pair.

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Could they be the first in a new range? They're said to launch on 19th May, so we should find out then.

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