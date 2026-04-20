Specs for new Sony over-ear headphones leak – they look like the XM6 supercharged

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A special edition WH-1000XM6? Or a new flagship entirely?

Sony WH-1000XM6 over-ear headphones
The 1000X The Collexion sound similar to the WH-1000XM6 (pictured). (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sony's next headphones have leaked. Last summer, Sony trademarked the name '1000X The Collexion', and now it seems its new pair of wireless over-ear headphones will be called just that.

That's according to Sony's websites in both Australia and New Zealand, The Walkman Blog reports. It would appear Sony accidentally posted a holding page for the new cans on both websites (which has since been removed).

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They're also said to be made in Vietnam and to have a premium build quality. But it's the price that's raising eyebrows: €629 (around £550 / $740 / AU$1000) is much more expensive than the Sony WH-1000XM6 (which launched at £400 / $450 / AU$699). That suggests these will be much more than a mere special edition, and more likely a new flagship pair.

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Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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